NFL playoffs: Which Championship Sunday coach-QB duo is most dangerous?

Mahomes is on his way to winning league MVP honors in his first season as a starter. He has set the bar so high with his numbers -- becoming just the second player in NFL history to pass for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a single season (joining Peyton Manning) -- that it's difficult to imagine what he does for an encore. By the way, the dude is just 23 years old. So while the Patriots and Saints have enjoyed great runs with their respective duos, the Chiefs are scarier for an entirely different reason: Mahomes and Reid are just getting started. How can you argue against a duo that has been to EIGHT STRAIGHT AFC Championship Games? You can't! This year's Patriots offense might not be the best version of the Belichick-Brady era, but the edge lies in the duo's experience late in the postseason. These two have seen everything and aren't surprised by anything. Now is when Belichick and Brady are truly at their best. Bill Belichick and Tom Brady are the easy choice, but they are on the road this weekend -- Brady is 3-4 on the road in playoff games.

