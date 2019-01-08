NFL playoffs: How each remaining offense can be exploited

How to exploit the Indianapolis Colts: Neutralize Marlon Mack and make Andrew Luck force some throws. Yes, Luck has been one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the league this season, but he's made his share of questionable tosses. The way to put Luck into high-pressure and compromising situations is to take away Mack and the run game and make Indy's otherwise balanced offense one-dimensional. Mack may not be Todd Gurley or Ezekiel Elliott, but defenses have to respect him because of the Colts' elite O-line, behind which Mack has thrived over the last four games, averaging 110 rushing yards per contest (including playoffs). Of course, Luck is still capable of beating you through the air. But I really believe defenses that take away the ground game by stacking the box -- while also employing a specific plan for stopping receiver T.Y. Hilton -- have the best chance to stop Indy. Consider that the Colts went 7-1 in regular-season games where they rushed for 100 yards or more and 3-5 when they rushed for less than 100 yards. Consider also that Luck posted a passer rating of 107.4 with a TD-to-INT ratio of 22:8 and three sacks in the first group of games; in the second group of games, his passer rating was 92.8, with a TD-to-INT ratio of 17:7 and 15 sacks.