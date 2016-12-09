NFL playoff races heating up; Le'Veon Bell's extreme work ethic

With Week 14 of the NFL season upon us, NFL.com's network of reporters gets you up to speed with the hottest news and notes from across the league, including:
But first, a look at where things stand in playoff races across the league as we head into the final quarter of the regular season ...
* * * **
The Kansas City Chiefs had not even left Atlanta last Sunday afternoon -- weren't even on the busses out of the Georgia Dome, in fact -- before they had pushed aside their stunning victory over the Falcons. Eric Berry, who scored eight points on interception returns, including the pick-two that won the game, said the only reason he was still talking about the Falcons just 25 minutes after he had walked off the field was because reporters kept asking him about them.
The final month of the regular season came rushing in just as quickly. On Thursday night, the Chiefs stifled the Raiders, 21-13, at Arrowhead Stadium. Because they swept Oakland this season, the Chiefs are now in first place of the NFL's best division (a statement based on the overall winning percentage of the AFC West teams, and their record against non-division opponents) and are currently the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff race.
The win also established the Chiefs as one of the few teams with the resourcefulness to challenge the New England Patriots, who remain the favorites to again represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. While the Chiefs are not statistically dominant on offense or defense, their defense and special teams have scored 49.0 percent (148 of 302) of the team's points this season -- the highest percentage in the NFL this season and a number that compares favorably to famed defense-centric teams that have won the Super Bowl, including last year's Denver Broncos, the 2000 Ravens and the 1985 Bears.
Thursday night's game also impacted the race for home-field advantage. Oakland had been ahead of New England based on tiebreakers. But the loss dropped the Raiders from the top seed to fifth. And any edge the Pats can gain now over the field is important because their closing month includes the Ravens on Monday night, followed by the Broncos, Jets and Dolphins, with three of the four (sorry, Jets) playing to protect playoff dreams of their own.
Is that getting ahead of things? Only if you're a coach desperately trying to keep your players focused on the next game. For everyone else, it's time to look ahead and to play out every what-if scenario. The standings are so tightly bunched that only one team (the Cowboys) has clinched a playoff spot and only four (the Browns, 49ers, Jets and Jaguars) have been eliminated. That leaves a whole lot of scrambling before the remaining 11 playoff slots are filled and seedings are determined.
Of the teams that are still battling for a playoff spot, the Broncos -- who travel to Tennessee on Sunday -- have the toughest road remaining (at Titans, vs. Patriots, at Chiefs, vs. Raiders) with an opponent winning percentage of .729. The Giants, who host the Cowboys in a blockbuster NFC East showdown Sunday night, aren't far behind, with another home game against the Lions in Week 15 followed by road contests vs. Philadelphia and Washington. Although the Giants, who are now three games behind the Cowboys for the division lead, are realistically only fighting for a wild-card slot now.
The Chiefs, Cowboys, Lions, Raiders and Ravens also have daunting remaining schedules. But the easiest remaining schedule belongs to the Falcons, who are tied with the Bucs for the NFC South lead. They face the Rams (on the road), 49ers (at home), Panthers (road) and Saints (home), all of whom seem to have more internal drama than realistic playoff aspirations. Their combined winning percentage is .292. The Seahawks, who seem likely to win the NFC West, might also get a boost in the race for seeding, where the Cowboys currently lead the Seahawks for the first overall spot by two games. The Seahawks have the second-easiest remaining schedule, with opponents having a winning percentage of .344.
While we're talking playoff races, let's take a quick snapshot of where things stand at the moment in each division:
NFC East: About the only suspense for the Cowboys is whether Tony Romo sees the field this season. The Cowboys have a three-game lead on the Giants in the division and they are three games up in the win column over the Seahawks for the NFC's top seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. A difficult closing stretch for the Giants leaves them vulnerable in the wild-card race (they are currently the NFC's fifth seed, a game ahead of the Bucs). Washington is just barely out of the playoff field now after two straight losses, but Jay Gruden's team could bolster its record with the Eagles, Panthers and Bears before a season-ending game against the Giants.
NFC North: The Vikings are imploding, but the Packers are surging -- though Green Bay plays the Seahawks on Sunday and the Seahawks look like the biggest potential threat to the Cowboys' supremacy. The Lions are two games up in the division, but they still have to play the Giants and Cowboys on the road. The final Sunday game between the Packers and Lions (in Detroit) could decide everything.
NFC South: Atlanta has to be favored to hold off the Bucs because of the Falcons' easy closing schedule (on tiebreakers, the Falcons would win the division right now). But the Bucs, who play the Cowboys next week, could make noise in the wild-card race. The Bucs are currently the sixth seed.
NFC West: Seattle is three games ahead in the division and the second-easiest closing schedule should help the 'Hawks stay ahead of the North and South champions for a first-round bye.
AFC East: The Patriots' challenge is to stay ahead of everybody else for the first overall seed, a huge advantage in Foxborough. The Dolphins fell out of the wild-card spot when they were crushed by the Ravens last week. Games remaining against the Cardinals, Bills and Patriots could make it tricky to get back into the top six.
AFC North: Are there any teams who might not make it to the playoffs but who scare prospective opponents more than the Ravens and Steelers? They are both 7-5, but because of tiebreakers, the Ravens are leading the division now and the Steelers are all the way out of the playoffs. That could change fast, starting Monday night with the Ravens in Foxborough. The Christmas afternoon game between the Ravens and Steelers is sure to be violent and relevant.
AFC South: The annual question of whether this division even deserves a playoff spot is certainly being bandied about, with three teams bunched at 6-6. For now, it belongs to the Texans, who hold tiebreakers over the Colts and Titans in the three-team knot. But Houston has lost three straight. We'll know a lot more Sunday night, after the Texans' trip to Indianapolis and the Titans' home game against the Broncos.
And now, the rest of this week's notes from NFL.com's reporters:
GREEN BAY PACKERS: The playoff push continues. The Packers have won two straight and have averaged just under 26 points per game in their last seven outings. But, at 6-6, they're also two games behind NFC North-leading Detroit and one game behind Tampa Bay for the final wild-card spot in the NFC. To keep hope alive, they'll have to break through a Seattle defense that promises to be stingy, even minus Earl Thomas.
"They have playmakers on all three levels. The defensive line, guys can get after the quarterback, be destructive in the run game. They have really good linebackers, they float around and can recognize plays quickly, have great reads. And then on the back end, a really good secondary ..."
But the most important thing, according to Bakhtiari, is how active they are: "They fly around, they hustle to the ball; that's definitely something that shows up on tape."
Understanding the level of intensity that Seattle plays with, and the magnitude of the moment, the urgency in the Packers' locker room is at a high for the season. As Bakhtiari put it, "We gotta create our own luck. We know where we stand, what we need to accomplish ... and we're not gonna be looking for anyone else to help us out. We gotta win -- that's the main thing, bottom line: We gotta win."
December dandies. December has been a good month, historically, for both Rodgers and his Seattle counterpart. Russell Wilson is 16-3 in December with 35 touchdowns, nine picks and a 106.2 passer rating. Rodgers has won 14 consecutive home games in December.
* * * **
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: A Lucky connection in Indy.Colts rookie center Ryan Kelly's locker is next to Andrew Luck's -- not a coincidence -- and ideally will provide Indianapolis with its quarterback/center combination for at least the next decade.
"They throw the Peyton Manning/Jeff Saturday thing around a lot," Kelly told me. "That would be incredible. But those guys didn't turn on a light switch and have [12] seasons together and win a Super Bowl and that stuff. It takes preparation; it takes time."
I spoke to Kelly in the visiting locker room at MetLife Stadium after the Coltshammered the Jets on Monday night. It was a night when Indy's offensive line could feel particularly good; in the 41-10 Colts win, Luck was sacked just once. In every other game he's played in this season, he's been sacked multiple times.
Not that Luck complains. Kelly marvels at how Luck, as cerebral and detail-oriented as he is, finds ways to connect with all of his teammates: "I think that's great to have as your leader."
* * * **
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: Johnson's injury puts damper on massive victory. News of veteran linebacker Derrick Johnson's ruptured Achilles tendon spread through the Chiefs' locker room. The celebrations following Thursday night's big win over the Raiders turned to concerns.
"I'm saying prayers up," star pass rusher Justin Houston said. "I hope he stays strong. I know he'll stay strong. He's a tough guy. He'll be back even stronger.
"It's just sad. You never want to see anyone get hurt. But that's the game of football. Next man up -- that's our motto right now. I didn't play the first [nine] games. They did a great job when I was out. So next man up. I'm going to pray for him, but the next guy has to be prepared."
Houston certainly wasn't alone in that mindset ...
Defensive end Chris Jones: "Thankfully, we've got guys that are ready to go in and play. Someone goes down, we've got someone in the bag ready. Thanks to Eric Berry and the leadership within, they prepare us. We've got somebody ready for the next play."
Chiefs called Hill's punt return. For rookie wide receiver Tyreek Hill, spectacular feats are almost becoming automatic. In Week 12, Hill became the first rookie since Hall of Famer Gale Sayers in 1965 to score a rushing, receiving and kick-return touchdown in the same game. On Thursday night, Hill was one rushing touchdown shy of completing the tremendous trifecta again.
QB Alex Smith said it gave him "chills" watching the Arrowhead crowd react, while back-up QB Tyler Bray claims to have called Hill's 78-yard punt return TD on the Chiefs sideline before it even happened. Apparently, he's not the only one.
"We called it. We all called it," said defensive end Chris Jones, who was standing among a group of Chiefs players as they witnessed the spectacular run back. "That guy right there is something to see, huh? Tyreek works his butt off, and any moment he can hit the big play."
Why are teams still punting to him?
"I don't know," Jones said. "I guess they haven't found out yet. But doing that on national television, I think they've got a clue now."
Where's the wine, Von? Tis' the season to eat, drink, and be merry. Denver Broncos LB Von Miller played Kris Kringle a few weeks early, shipping close to 300 bottles of wine into the lockers of all the well-behaved coaches and players of AFC West. Nice gesture, until it gets lost in the mail.
"Nah, man. I ain't get that yet," Chiefs DE Rakeem Nunez-Roches said. "When I heard about it, I ran to my locker and was like, 'Where is that package?' I just want to let you know. I'm looking for it, Von."
Let's hope certain shipments didn't get returned to sender.
* * * **
NEW YORK GIANTS: Time to work out offensive kinks. The inability of the Giants' offense to get on track this season has been perplexing to many within the organization.
Since Week 7, the Giants rank 30th in total offense, ahead of only the Browns and Rams. After scoring 30-plus points seven times in 2015, they are one of five teams yet to reach the mark this season. (The Texans, Bears, 49ers and Browns are the others.) At this point, in Week 14, what can the Giants do?
In other words, line up and play. The Giants commit to three-receiver sets more than 90 percent of the time, most in the league by far. Two games ago, Sterling Shepard wasn't targeted. Last game, Victor Cruz was not. Are changes coming for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys?
"Possibly," coach Ben McAdoo said.
Giants feeling void in wake of JPP's injury. The loss of Jason Pierre-Paul for at least the rest of the regular season is enormous, especially considering the defense has carried the Giants. Big Blue boasts the NFL's most improved defense from 2015 in terms of points allowed. In 2015, the Giants allowed 27.6 points per game, while this season shows a best-in-the-league improvement of more than a touchdown, to 19.8.
The daunting challenge on Sunday night is two-fold for the Giants: End the Cowboys' 11-game winning streak and do it without one of their best players.
New York will use a collection of players to replace JPP on the field. The Giants' defensive ends, Olivier Vernon and JPP, lead the league -- by far -- in snaps played this season. JPP's emotional leadership and experience can't be replaced.
"[He's] someone, since I've been here, I've looked up to," Beckham said. "If I need advice, I'll ask him for advice. Whatever the case may be, he's always been there for positive reinforcement or constrictive criticism. Whatever you need out of him, he's always been there."
* * * **
PITTSBURGH STEELERS: Bell not backing down.DeAngelo Williams couldn't help it. By his own account, he "yelled" at fellow running back Le'Veon Bell during Steelers practice Thursday afternoon. Why? Bell was practicing too hard.
"He takes every practice rep like it's a game rep," the 33-year-old back said of the 24-year-old, uber-talented, inexhaustible Bell. "He doesn't have to."
Bell is averaging more touches per game than any other skill player in the NFL. He runs, he splits wide, he catches the ball out of the backfield and he rarely comes out -- especially in the last few weeks, as Williams recovers from a minor surgical procedure on his knee. Williams openly says that a game on Sunday "is won in practice," and he says "absolutely" when he hears Bell state that he works much harder in practice than he does on Sundays. But, as a veteran, he sees a line to toe.
Bell, well, doesn't.
"I practice so hard, Sundays are easy," said Bell, without guile or pretense. That, of course, is Bell. He has 104 more rushing yards than any other back since Week 11, and of every player with at least 20 career games, only the legendary Jim Brown (125.5) has averaged more yards from scrimmage per game than Bell is averaging (124.6). Bell, however, is entirely unconcerned by numbers or his place in history.
"It's better if I don't know. I don't want to go into a game thinking about that. Then you put that pressure on yourself, 'I have to get this many yards.' If you just play your game, the stats will come," Bell said.
No mercy for Taylor. It's been a tough year for Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor, whose completion percentage, passing yards and touchdowns all have dipped from a year ago. Buffalo has a $27 million option on Taylor for next year, but the team has not yet made clear its intentions in regards to that option. This week, when Taylor was asked about his future, he became a bit testy, walking out of a press conference after repeatedly saying the only future he was focused on was this week's game against the Steelers.
Pittsburgh linebacker Ryan Shazier could appreciate his frustration. But he also said Taylor's feelings in the lead-up to the game were irrelevant.
"How he feels now is not in our control," Shazier said. "It's our job to make sure he's mad Sunday."
* * * **
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: Thomas leaves large shoes to fill. The Seahawks enter their showdown with the Packers with a chance to clinch the NFC West (if they win and Arizona loses). But they'll have to go about their business without the heartbeat of their top-ranked scoring defense: five-time Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas, who suffered a broken tibia in Week 13 against Carolina.
Said linebacker Bobby Wagner this week: "You don't replace him, you can't replace him -- he's one of a kind. ... To say we're trying to replace Earl Thomas is not the right thing. Because you can't replace a guy like that. The best thing you can do is, next man up."
That man: defensive back Steven Terrell, who, after going undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2013, could make his second career start Sunday against a quarterback in Aaron Rodgers who happens to be on pace for a career-high 639 pass attempts this season. Oh, and Rodgers also has thrown for 29 passing touchdowns thus far, second only to Drew Brees' 30.
Terrell's teammates remain confident, with Wagner telling me, "He runs fast, he's gonna cover redline to redline -- very smart, intelligent player. He's not scared to come down and make tackles in the run game. ... And you saw in the last game against Carolina, he played a lot of deep balls very, very well; we're really confident in him."