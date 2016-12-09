NFL playoff races heating up; Le'Veon Bell's extreme work ethic

The win also established the Chiefs as one of the few teams with the resourcefulness to challenge the New England Patriots, who remain the favorites to again represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. While the Chiefs are not statistically dominant on offense or defense, their defense and special teams have scored 49.0 percent (148 of 302) of the team's points this season -- the highest percentage in the NFL this season and a number that compares favorably to famed defense-centric teams that have won the Super Bowl, including last year's Denver Broncos, the 2000 Ravens and the 1985 Bears.