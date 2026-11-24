NFL playoff picture: Postseason probabilities entering Week 12 of the 2026 season
Thanksgiving week brings no shortage of postseason implications, from a heavyweight AFC showdown with the conference's top seed at stake to crucial divisional and wild-card matchups. With the playoff picture beginning to take shape, the Next Gen Stats playoff model highlights just how much a single result can change a team's path to January.
Here's where the contenders stand entering Week 12, along with three matchups that could dramatically reshape the postseason race.
NOTE: All probabilities presented are current as of 3 p.m. ET on Nov. 24 unless otherwise noted below.
AFC playoff picture entering Week 12
|Team
|Playoff %
|If Win
|If Lose
|No. 1 seed
|Division
|1. Bills (9-1)
|>99%
|>99%
|>99%
|53%
|>99%
|2. Broncos (8-2)
|99%
|>99%
|97%
|22%
|56%
|3. Jaguars (7-3)
|98%
|99%
|93%
|5%
|91%
|4. Bengals (7-3)
|97%
|98%
|93%
|7%
|80%
|5. Chiefs (8-2)
|99%
|>99%
|98%
|13%
|44%
|6. Browns (6-4)
|56%
|67%
|37%
|<1%
|11%
|7. Steelers (6-4)
|62%
|77%
|54%
|<1%
|9%
- Buffalo Bills: After a workmanlike victory over division rival Miami in Week 11, Buffalo turns its attention to a Thanksgiving night showdown with Kansas City. While the Bills have a commanding grip on the AFC East (greater than 99% chance to win the division), Thursday carries major implications for the conference's No. 1 seed. Buffalo currently has a 53% chance to claim the AFC's lone first-round bye, a figure that would rise to 69% with a win or fall to 31% with a loss.
- Denver Broncos: Winners of six straight, Denver enters Week 12 atop the AFC West by virtue of a tiebreaker over Kansas City. The Broncos have a 56% chance to win the division heading into their Black Friday matchup with Pittsburgh, with a victory raising that probability to 63% and a loss dropping it to 47%. Depending on the outcome of Thursday night's Chiefs-Bills showdown, Denver could emerge from the holiday weekend with an even stronger grip on the AFC West.
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Still smarting from their Week 11 loss to the Giants, Liam Coen's Jaguars nevertheless remain firmly in control of the AFC South, with a 91% chance to claim the division. The Jags hosts Tennessee on Sunday, which they defeated 40-23 just two weeks ago, before a highly anticipated interconference matchup with Chicago in Week 13. Despite Sunday's setback, the Jaguars retain an outside shot at the AFC's No. 1 seed (5%), with several favorable matchups remaining on their schedule.
- Cincinnati Bengals: Following a surprising Monday night loss to Washington, Cincinnati returns home to face New Orleans in a relatively low-leverage opportunity to get back on track. The Bengals enter Week 12 with an 80% chance to win the AFC North, a figure that would climb to 83% with a victory or fall to 69% with a loss. After hosting the Saints, Cincinnati faces three consecutive opponents currently in the playoff field, beginning with a divisional trip to Cleveland.
- Kansas City Chiefs: After dismantling Arizona on Sunday, Kansas City enters a critical stretch of its season, beginning with a Thanksgiving night showdown in Buffalo. The Chiefs currently have a 44% chance to win the AFC West, but a victory would raise that probability to 55%, while a loss would drop it to 35%. Patrick Mahomes and company also retain an outside shot at the AFC's No. 1 seed (13%), although a Thanksgiving defeat would all but extinguish those hopes, reducing their chances to just 2%.
- Cleveland Browns: One of the AFC's more surprising playoff contenders, Cleveland enters Week 12 with a 55% chance to reach the postseason in Todd Monken's first year at the helm. A victory over Las Vegas on Sunday night would raise that probability to 66%, while a loss would drop it to 37%. The Browns also retain an outside shot at the AFC North title (11%), with two remaining matchups against division-leading Cincinnati in Week 13 and Week 18.
- Pittsburgh Steelers: After falling to the Joe Milton III-led Eagles in Week 11, Pittsburgh enters Week 12 with a 62% chance to reach the postseason. A Black Friday victory over Denver would raise that probability to 77%, while a loss would drop it to 54%. After looking like a postseason lock just two weeks ago, the Steelers have come back down to earth in a hurry with back-to-back losses. Friday presents an opportunity to reverse that slide before a pivotal Week 13 showdown with Houston, which is closing in on Pittsburgh in the wild-card race.
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Teams in contention (greater than 20 percent playoff probability):
- New England Patriots: The 5-5 reigning AFC champions have suffered a significant setback, with quarterback Drake Maye potentially out for the rest of the season with a fractured ankle. New England enters Week 12 with a 39% chance to reach the postseason, but a victory over the 1-9 Chargers would raise that probability to 54%. A loss would drop the Patriots' chances to 28%, leaving an increasingly difficult path back to the playoffs with Tommy DeVito taking over for the injured Maye.
- Houston Texans: One of the NFL's more mercurial teams, Houston enters Week 12 at 4-6 and with a 36% chance to make the postseason. A victory over the Jacoby Brissett-led Ravens on Sunday would raise that probability to 44%, while a loss would drop it to just 17%, dealing a significant blow to the Texans' playoff hopes. With a trip to Pittsburgh awaiting in Week 13, Houston has an opportunity to string together consecutive victories and dramatically reshape its postseason outlook.
NFC playoff picture entering Week 12
|Team
|Playoff %
|If Win
|If Lose
|No. 1 seed
|Division
|1. 49ers (9-1)
|>99%
|>99%
|98%
|59%
|90%
|2. Lions (8-2)
|90%
|97%
|84%
|17%
|40%
|3. Giants (6-3-1)
|68%
|75%
|52%
|1%
|65%
|4. Panthers (5-5)
|57%
|81%
|40%
|<1%
|56%
|5. Bears (8-2)
|89%
|95%
|83%
|15%
|33%
|6. Vikings (7-3)
|85%
|90%
|73%
|5%
|24%
|7. Packers (6-4)
|39%
|60%
|24%
|<1%
|2%
- San Francisco 49ers: After a resounding 35-10 victory over Minnesota in Mexico City on Sunday night, San Francisco is firmly in the driver's seat for the NFC's No. 1 seed, with a 59% chance to claim the conference's lone first-round bye. The 49ers host the defending champion Seahawks on Sunday, with a win raising their No. 1 seed probability to 71% and a loss dropping it to 42%. Matchups with fellow NFC playoff hopefuls the Giants and Rams await in Weeks 13 and 14, respectively.
- Detroit Lions: After taking care of business at home against Tampa Bay, Detroit enters Week 12 as the NFC North favorite, with a 40% chance to win the division. The Lions host Chicago on Thanksgiving in a showdown between two 8-2 teams atop the division. A victory would raise Detroit's division-title probability to 60%, while a loss would drop it to 25%. Three divisional games remain after Thursday, including a rematch at Chicago in Week 17, but Thanksgiving represents a pivotal turning point in Detroit's season.
- New York Giants: Sunday's upset victory over Jacksonville strengthened New York's grip on the NFC East. The Giants now have a 65% chance to win the division and a 68% chance to reach the postseason. New York, now 3-1 in games started by J.J. McCarthy, visits a struggling Indianapolis team that has lost six of its last seven on Sunday. A victory would raise its playoff probability to 75%, while a loss would drop it to 52%. With San Francisco, Seattle, Cleveland and Detroit awaiting over the following four weeks, securing another win before that stretch would be valuable.
- Carolina Panthers: After outlasting Baltimore in a 35-33 shootout, Carolina stands alone atop the NFC South as the division's only team at .500 or better. The Panthers have a 57% chance to claim the division entering a pivotal Monday night matchup in Tampa Bay. A victory over the Buccaneers would raise that probability to 80%, giving Carolina greater control of the NFC South race. A loss would reduce its chances to 41%, injecting even more uncertainty into an already unpredictable division.
- Chicago Bears: Chicago just scraped out a victory over New Orleans coming off its bye, improving to 8-2 and raising its postseason probability to 89%, with a 33% chance to win the NFC North. A Thanksgiving victory in Detroit would raise the Bears' division-title probability to 46%, while a loss would drop it to 13%. Thursday also begins a daunting closing stretch in which Chicago faces teams currently in the playoff field in six of its final seven games.
- Minnesota Vikings: Minnesota's lopsided loss in Mexico City dealt a significant blow to its NFC North hopes, leaving the Vikings with just a 24% chance to win the division. Their postseason outlook remains strong, however, at 85%. A victory over Atlanta on Sunday would raise their playoff probability to 90% and division-title probability to 29%. A loss would reduce those chances to 73% and 14%, respectively, leaving Minnesota in the postseason hunt but with considerable ground to make up in the division.
- Green Bay Packers: The Packers return from their bye holding the NFC's final wild-card spot, but their postseason probability stands at just 39%. Wednesday night's pivotal showdown with the Rams provides an opportunity to create separation from another 6-4 team chasing a playoff berth. A victory would increase Green Bay's postseason probability to 60%, while a loss would drop it to 24%. With both the Packers and Rams fighting for position in a crowded NFC field, few November matchups carry more immediate wild-card implications.
Teams in contention (greater than 20 percent playoff probability):
- Los Angeles Rams: Coming off their bye, Sean McVay and the 6-4 Rams are preparing to host Green Bay in the NFL's first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game. Despite entering the season as NFC favorites, Los Angeles currently has just a 41% chance to make the postseason. A victory would boost that probability to 55%, while a loss would drop it to 24%, leaving the Rams facing an increasingly difficult path through a crowded NFC wild-card race.
- Seattle Seahawks: The defending champions return from their bye facing a critical divisional showdown with the NFC-leading 49ers. Seattle enters Sunday at 6-4 and with a 46% chance to make the postseason, a figure that would climb to 60% with a victory or fall to 35% with a defeat. The potential return of quarterback Sam Darnold looms, while two remaining matchups with the Rams provide opportunities to gain ground. Still, a loss on Sunday would leave Seattle with little margin for error.
- Dallas Cowboys: America's Team enters Thanksgiving with renewed offensive momentum after hanging 51 points on Tennessee, but its postseason probability sits at 21%. A victory over Philadelphia on Thursday would raise Dallas' playoff chances only to 24%, while a loss would drop them to 8%. With only two divisional games remaining after Thanksgiving and upcoming matchups against the Seahawks, Rams and Jaguars, the Cowboys have little room to stumble if they hope to be playing on Wild Card Weekend.
- Washington Commanders: Coming off back-to-back prime-time victories, Washington enters Week 12 with a 21% chance to make the postseason. The Commanders travel to Arizona on Sunday to face a struggling Cardinals team that just fired its DC, with a victory raising their playoff probability to 24% and a loss dropping it to 8%. With ground to make up in the NFC East, Sunday marks the beginning of four consecutive games against opponents currently below .500, presenting Washington with an opportunity stack wins and climb back into the race.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Despite sitting four games below .500 at 3-7, Tampa Bay still has a 29% chance to win the NFC South. The Buccaneers host division-leading Carolina on Monday night, with a victory giving them a season sweep and raising their division-title probability to 42%, while a loss drops it to 9%. Three additional divisional matchups remain after Monday, and the Rams are the only opponent with a winning record left on Tampa Bay's schedule. The path remains manageable, but the margin for error is shrinking.
Three pivotal Week 12 matchups
- WHERE: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)
- WHEN: 8:00 p.m. ET | Wednesday, Nov. 25
- WAYS TO WATCH: Netflix, NFL+
The NFL's inaugural Thanksgiving Eve game features two 6-4 teams with their postseason prospects hanging in the balance. Green Bay currently holds the NFC's seventh seed, but a loss would drop its playoff chances to 25%, compared to 61% with a win. The Rams, once considered NFC favorites, face a similar swing: 55% with a victory and 24% with a loss. Micah Parsons is expected to make his season debut for Green Bay, while Los Angeles must MacGyver together a receiving corps without Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.
- WHERE: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, N.Y.)
- WHEN: 8:20 p.m. ET | Thursday, Nov. 26
- WAYS TO WATCH: NBC, Peacock, NFL+
Mahomes vs. Allen already delivers intrigue, but the Thanksgiving night matchup also features major seeding implications. The probability for Buffalo to earn the AFC's top seed rises to 69% with a win but falls to 31% with a loss. Kansas City's AFC West title odds swing from 55% with a win to 35% with a loss, while a defeat would slash its odds for the No. 1 seed to 2%. Buffalo's defense has kept opponents out of the end zone for 43 straight drives amid its post-bye turnaround, but Mahomes, coming off back-to-back 300-yard passing games, poses its toughest test in some time.
- WHERE: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)
- WHEN: 8:15 p.m. ET | Monday, Nov. 30
- WAYS TO WATCH: ESPN, NFL+
Tampa Bay's 43-13 road rout of Carolina in Week 7 featured five sacks and two interceptions against Bryce Young, along with 258 rushing yards and just 11 pass attempts from Baker Mayfield. Monday night presents a chance for Carolina to turn that lopsided result into a distant memory -- and tighten its grip on a second straight NFC South title. A Panthers victory would raise Carolina's division title probability to 80% and leave Tampa Bay sitting at 9%. A Buccaneers win would push their chances to 42% and drop Carolina to 41%. For the Bucs, this may be their best opportunity to really close the gap.