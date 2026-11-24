Thanksgiving week brings no shortage of postseason implications, from a heavyweight AFC showdown with the conference's top seed at stake to crucial divisional and wild-card matchups. With the playoff picture beginning to take shape, the Next Gen Stats playoff model highlights just how much a single result can change a team's path to January.

Here's where the contenders stand entering Week 12, along with three matchups that could dramatically reshape the postseason race.

NOTE: All probabilities presented are current as of 3 p.m. ET on Nov. 24 unless otherwise noted below.