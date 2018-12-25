NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 17 of season

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 17 of the 2018 season:
NFC
CLINCHED
LOS ANGELES RAMS (12-3) vs. San Francisco (4-11) -- Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX
Los Angeles clinches a first-round bye with:
- LAR win or tie OR
- CHI loss or tie
CHICAGO BEARS (11-4) at Minnesota (8-6-1) -- Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX
Chicago clinches a first-round bye with:
- CHI win + LAR loss
MINNESOTA VIKINGS (8-6-1) vs. Chicago (11-4) -- Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX
Minnesota clinches a playoff berth with:
- MIN win or tie OR
- PHI loss or tie
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (8-7) at Washington (7-8) -- Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX
Philadelphia clinches a playoff berth with:
- PHI win + MIN loss
AFC
CLINCHED
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-4) vs. Oakland (4-11) -- Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS
Kansas City clinches AFC West division title and home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:
- KC win OR
- KC tie + LAC loss or tie OR
- LAC loss + NE loss or tie + HOU loss or tie OR
- LAC loss + NE loss or tie + KC clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over HOU
Kansas City clinches AFC West division title and a first-round bye with:
- LAC loss + NE loss or tie OR
- LAC loss + HOU loss or tie
- LAC loss + KC clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over HOU
Kansas City clinches AFC West division title with:
- LAC loss OR
- KC tie + LAC tie
New England clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:
- NE win + KC loss + LAC loss
New England clinches a first-round bye with:
- NE win OR
- NE tie + HOU loss or tie OR
- BAL loss or tie + HOU loss + TEN loss or tie
HOUSTON TEXANS (10-5) vs. Jacksonville (5-10) -- Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS
Houston clinches AFC South division title and home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:
- HOU win + NE loss or tie + KC loss + LAC loss + HOU clinches a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over KC
Houston clinches AFC South division title and a first-round bye with:
- HOU win + NE loss or tie OR
- HOU win + KC loss + LAC loss + HOU clinches a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over KC OR
- HOU tie + NE loss OR
- IND-TEN tie + NE loss + BAL win + HOU clinches a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over BAL
Houston clinches AFC South division title with:
- HOU win or tie OR
- IND-TEN tie
BALTIMORE RAVENS (9-6) vs. Cleveland (7-7-1) -- Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS
Baltimore clinches AFC North division title and a first-round bye with:
- BAL win + NE loss + HOU loss + IND-TEN does not end in a tie OR
- BAL win + NE loss + HOU loss + BAL clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over HOU
Baltimore clinches AFC North division title with:
- BAL win OR
- PIT loss OR
- BAL tie + PIT tie
Baltimore clinches a playoff berth with:
- BAL tie + IND-TEN tie
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (11-4) at Denver (6-9) -- Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS
Los Angeles clinches AFC West division title and home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:
- LAC win + KC loss or tie OR
- LAC tie + KC loss
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (9-6) at Tennessee (9-6) -- Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC
Indianapolis clinches AFC South division title with:
- IND win + HOU loss
Indianapolis clinches a playoff berth with:
- IND win OR
- IND tie + PIT loss or tie OR
- IND tie + BAL loss
TENNESSEE TITANS (9-6) vs. Indianapolis (9-6) -- Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC
Tennessee clinches AFC South division title and first-round bye with:
- TEN win + HOU loss + NE loss + BAL loss or tie
Tennessee clinches AFC South division title with:
- TEN win + HOU loss
Tennessee clinches a playoff berth with:
- TEN win
PITTSBURGH STEELERS (8-6-1) vs. Cincinnati (6-9) -- Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS
Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:
- PIT win + BAL loss or tie OR
- PIT tie + BAL loss
Pittsburgh clinches a playoff berth with:
- PIT win + IND-TEN tie