NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16

Here are the following playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 of the 2018 NFL season.
NFC
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (12-2) (vs. Pittsburgh (8-5-1), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)
New Orleans clinches home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:
1) NO win OR
2) NO tie + LAR loss or tie OR
3) CHI loss or tie + LAR loss
New Orleans clinches a first-round bye with:
1) NO tie OR
2) CHI loss or tie OR
3) LAR loss
LOS ANGELES RAMS (11-3) (at Arizona (3-11), Sunday, 4:05 PM ET, FOX)
Los Angeles clinches a first-round bye with:
1) LAR win + CHI loss or tie OR
2) LAR tie + CHI loss
DALLAS COWBOYS (8-6) (vs. Tampa Bay (5-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Dallas clinches NFC East division title with:
1) DAL win OR
2) DAL tie + PHI loss or tie + WAS loss or tie OR
3) PHI loss + WAS loss
Dallas clinches a playoff berth with:
1) DAL tie + MIN loss
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (8-6) (vs. Kansas City (11-3), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)
Seattle clinches a playoff berth with:
1) SEA win + WAS loss or tie OR
2) SEA win or tie + MIN loss OR
3) SEA win + SEA clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over WAS OR
4) SEA win + MIN tie + SEA clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over MIN
OR
5) SEA tie + WAS loss + PHI loss or tie
MINNESOTA VIKINGS (7-6-1) (at Detroit (5-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Minnesota clinches a playoff berth with:
1) MIN win+ PHI loss or tie + WAS loss
AFC
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-3) (at Seattle (8-6), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)
Kansas City clinches AFC West division title and a first-round bye with:
1) KC win + LAC loss
Kansas City clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:
1) KC win + LAC loss + HOU loss or tie OR
2) KC win + LAC loss + KC clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over HOU
HOUSTON TEXANS (10-4) (at Philadelphia (7-7), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)
Houston clinches AFC South division title with:
1) HOU win or tie OR
2) IND loss or tie + TEN loss or tie
1) HOU win + NE loss or tie OR
2) HOU tie + NE loss
Houston clinches a playoff berth with:
1) BAL loss or tie OR
2) PIT loss OR
3) TEN loss or tie + HOU clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over BAL
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-5) (vs. Buffalo (5-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)
New England clinches AFC East division title with:
1) NE win or tie OR
2) MIA loss or tie
PITTSBURGH STEELERS (8-5-1) (at New Orleans (12-2), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)
Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:
1) PIT win + BAL loss or tie OR
2) PIT tie + BAL loss
1) PIT win + IND loss + TEN loss