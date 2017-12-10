NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 14

It's Week 14 of the NFL season, and several teams are in position to potentially clinch division titles and playoff berths.
Here's a complete rundown of this week's playoff-clinching scenarios, per NFL Research:
AFC
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-2) (at Miami, Monday night)
New England clinches AFC East division with:
- NE win or tie OR
- BUF loss or tie
PITTSBURGH STEELERS (10-2) (vs. Baltimore, Sunday night)
Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division with:
- PIT win or tie
Pittsburgh clinches a playoff berth with:
- BUF loss or tie
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (8-4) (vs. Seattle, Sunday)
Jacksonville clinches a playoff berth with:
- JAX win + BUF loss + MIA loss or tie + NYJ loss or tie + LAC loss or tie + OAK-KC game does not end in a tie
NFC
Philadelphia clinches NFC East division with:
- PHI win or tie OR
- DAL loss or tie
MINNESOTA VIKINGS (10-2) (at Carolina, Sunday)
Minnesota clinches NFC North division with:
- MIN win or tie OR
- DET loss or tie + GB loss or tie
LOS ANGELES RAMS (9-3) (vs. Philadelphia (10-2), Sunday)
- LAR win + DET loss or tie + GB loss or tie + DAL loss or tie + CAR loss + ATL loss