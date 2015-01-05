NFL Playoff Challenge: Williams shines in Week 1

A wide majority of people started DeMarco Murray this weekend only to see him upstaged by a pair of backs that hadn't previously inspired a lot of confidence. Jonathan Stewart was the top scorer at the position with a touchdown and 123 rushing yards, which was 45 more yards than the entire Cardinals offense! It was yet another strong rushing effort from Stewart, who has been the most consistent piece of Carolina's offense for the latter part of the season. But it looks like not too many people believe in the Panthers to make a deep run in the postseason. I guess a 7-8-1 record will do that.