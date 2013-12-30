NFL Playoff Challenge: Taking the road less traveled

I'm becoming a big believer in the Cincinnati Bengals, taking into account the end of the regular season and seeing how the playoffs line up for them. They have the best defense in the AFC (sorry Chiefs), and after a home game against San Diego, they'll travel to New England, who is eminently beatable. That sets up the AFC Championship showdown in Denver - probably - but I'm not afraid of that game. Peyton Manning's lost big games at home in the playoffs before. The Bengals are peaking, and they have enough offensive firepower that I'm not scraping the bottom of the barrel at any offensive position, because everyone I chose gets the football a good deal of the time in every game. They score a lot of points, and if they make the run I believe they can, I'll be on top of the biggest of the NFL Playoff Challenge mountains - not just beating everyone I work with, but just about everyone who enters.