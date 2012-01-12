NFL Playoff Capsule: Giants at Packers

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Giants and Packers meet for seventh time in postseason. First five meetings were for NFL Championship. ... Last playoff meeting between two teams was NFC championship game in January 2008, when Giants K Lawrence Tynes hit game-winning 47-yard FG in overtime. ... Packers beat Giants 38-35 on Dec. 4. ... Giants playing in 31st postseason, most in NFL history. ... Coach Tom Coughlin has led Giants to five postseason appearances, tied with Bill Parcells for most in team history. ... QB Eli Manning has 11 postseason touchdown passes, most in team history. He had franchise-record 4,933 yards passing and eight 300-yard games in regular season. ... Since start of 2005, including playoffs, RB Brandon Jacobs has 59 rushing TDs, tied for fourth-most in NFL. ... RB Ahmad Bradshaw one of seven NFL players with 1,800-plus yards rushing (1,894) and 80-plus receptions (81) since start of 2010 season. ... WR Hakeem Nicks had six catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns in Giants' wild card win last week. ... WR Victor Cruz had team-record 1,536 yards receiving in regular season, 193 more than previous mark (Amani Toomer, 1,343). ... DE Jason Pierre-Paul fourth in NFL during regular season with 16 1/2 sacks. Joined Lawrence Taylor and Michael Strahan as only Giants with 16-plus sacks in a season. ... In past 23 games, including playoffs, DE Osi Umenyiora has 20 1/2 sacks and 11 forced fumbles. ... Packers have won 13 NFL championships, most all-time. ... Packers won franchise-record 15 games, becoming sixth team in NFL history with 15 wins. ... Packers scored 560 points, most in franchise history and second-most all-time. .... Aaron Rodgers had 122.5 quarterback rating, best single-season mark in NFL history. Rodgers had franchise record 4,643 yards passing and 45 touchdowns. He is only quarterback in NFL history to pass for 4,000-plus yards and have six or fewer interceptions. ... In postseason, Rodgers has completed 67.8 percent of passes for 1,517 yards with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions . ... WR Jordy Nelson had career-highs in catches (68), yards (1,263) and touchdowns (15). ... In seven career playoff games, WR Greg Jennings has five TDs and three 100-yard games. ... WR Donald Driver has 46 postseason catches and needs two to pass Antonio Freeman (47) for most in team history. ... Rookie WR Randall Cobb led NFC and was second in NFL with kick return average of 27.7 yards. ... Since joining Packers in 2006, CB Charles Woodson has 37 interceptions and nine interceptions returned for TDs. CB Tramon Williams had three interceptions in last year's playoffs, including 70-yarder for touchdown.