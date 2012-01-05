NFL Playoff Capsule: Falcons at Giants

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - First playoff game between the teams. ... Giants have won last three games, but Falcons have won five of last six in New Jersey. ... First time Atlanta qualifies for playoffs in consecutive seasons. ... Falcons have made playoffs three of last four seasons under Mike Smith, and posted four consecutive winning seasons for first time. ... Atlanta had franchise-record 6,026 yards in total offense. ...QB Matt Ryan had team-record 4,177 yards passing. ... RB Michael Turner rushed for 1,340 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has run for 50 TDs since 2008, second most in league. ... WR Roddy White led NFC with 100 catches, his second consecutive 100-catch season. His 471 catches since 2007 are most in NFC. ... TE Tony Gonzalez had 80 catches in posting 13th consecutive season with 60-plus catches. WR Julio Jones led NFL rookies with eight TD catches. ... DE John Abraham had 9 1/2 sacks, his eighth season with at least 9 1/2 sacks. ...LB Curtis Lofton had 167 tackles to lead team for third straight year. ... S Thomas De Coud led team with career-high four interceptions. ... Giants making NFL-leading 31st postseason appearance, first since 2008. ... Coach Tom Coughlin has led team to five postseason appearances, tying Bill Parcells for most in team history. ... QB Eli Manning had franchise-record 4,933 yards passing and eight 300-yard games. His 22 career 300-yard games are most in team history, one more than Phil Simms. Manning has had seven consecutive seasons with 3,000-plus yards passing and 20-plus touchdown passes. He also set NFL-record with 15 fourth-quarter TD passes, passing Johnny Unitas and older brother Peyton Manning. ... Giants running game is last in league. ... WR Victor Cruz had team-record 1,536 yards receiving and nine touchdowns, including five of 65 yards or more, second most in league history, one less than Elroy "Crazylegs" Hirsch in 1951. ... WR Hakeem Nicks ranks second with 76 catches for 1,192 yards and seven touchdowns. ... DE Jason Pierre-Paul's 16 1/2 sacks were fourth in league. ...In last 22 games, DE Osi Umenyiora has 19 1/2 sacks and 11 forced fumbles. ... LB Michael Boley spent first four seasons (2005-08) with Atlanta. ... New York had 20 interceptions, its highest total since 2000. CB Corey Webster led team with career-high six