NFL, players' union working together to review handling of Jalen Hurts' blood clot diagnosis

The NFL and NFL Players Association are working together to review the handling of Jalen Hurts’ blood clot diagnosis.

The league and players’ union released a joint statement Sunday saying they are looking into it after the NFLPA called for an investigation earlier in the week.

Hurts was placed on injured reserve and is expected to miss the rest of the season after a blood clot in his left calf traveled to his lungs. The Eagles and agent Nicole Lynn said Monday that Hurts has deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli.

His treatment involves blood thinners, and Hurts will not be allowed to participate in any football activities until he is off them.