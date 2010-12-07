NFL, players union agree to extend deadline for collusion charge

Published: Dec 07, 2010 at 09:01 AM

The NFL and players union released a joint statement Tuesday stating that both sides agreed to extend the deadline for players to file a collusion claim against NFL owners.

"This agreement does not prevent the NFLPA from filing a collusion claim at a future date," the statement said.

In an email to the Associated Press, NFLPA spokesman George Atallah wrote that he was "legally obligated" from revealing the new deadline.

The statement is another sign of the incremental, measured progress that has been taking place over the last few weeks.

The union has put together research indicating that the league's 32 owners might have colluded against free agents this past offseason, specifically on the restricted free agent market where there was very little activity.

The union could have filed a collusion case by Wednesday, which would have added more issues and complications to an already murky labor situation.

The joint statement added: "We are continuing to work toward a new CBA that will be good for players, owners and fans."

The fact that the sides could at least come to terms to push this back, coupled with the fact the sides met twice in two weeks during the holiday season, no less, shows some progress.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

