NFL, players union agree on changes to on-field discipline rules

Published: Aug 09, 2010 at 10:42 AM

The NFL and NFL Players Association announced on Monday that they have reached agreement on changes to the on-field discipline rules that will take effect beginning with the 2010 season.

The agreement comes out of discussions that Commissioner Roger Goodell had with players and NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith at the scouting combine in Indianapolis in February. The changes focus on speeding up the appeals process and avoiding situations in which players have money taken out of their checks but have to wait months for their appeals to be heard.

The changes are as follows:

» A second appeals officer, Ted Cottrell, has been named to hear appeals of on-field discipline. Cottrell will join Art Shell in hearing all appeals of on-field player discipline.

» The fees and expenses for Shell and Cottrell, jointly appointed by the league and union, will be shared equally by the NFL and the NFLPA.

» Any fine for an on-field violation that is assessed through the 13th week of the season will not be collected in advance if the player appeals (within 20 days as specified in the Collective Bargaining Agreement) and the appeal is heard within the time limits set forth in the Collective Bargaining Agreement (within 10 days of receiving the notice of appeal).

» Any fine for an on-field violation beginning in the 14th week will be collected in full when the fine is issued.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former 49ers, Saints linebacker Parys Haralson passes away at 37

Former 49ers and Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away, the 49ers announced. He was 37. Haralson played seven years for San Francisco and later served as the team's director of player engagement for two. He also played two seasons with the Saints.
news

The First Read, Week 2: What Browns can learn from loss to Chiefs; plus, stock up/down, more

Are the Browns bound for greatness, despite collapsing against the Chiefs? Jeffri Chadiha explores that topic and more in his First Read ahead of Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 1 Fantasy Recap (aka What Have We Learned?)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to recap the first week of the 2021 season!
news

Week 1 Monday night inactives: Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders

The official inactives for the Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders "Monday Night Football" game.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW