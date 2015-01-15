NFL players understand playing through pain comes with territory

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • Yahoo! Sports reported that replacement referee Lance Easley who called the "Fail Mary" play two years ago is suffering from post-traumatic stress syndrome.
  • The Sioux Falls Argus-Leader reported that the South Dakota high school governing body is considering changes to its concussion protocols that would fall in line with the National Federation of High School Sports Associations.
  • The Pittsburgh Business Times reported that the Beckwith Institute has provided an $89,000 grant to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center to improve children's head trauma facilities.

