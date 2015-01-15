NFL players understand playing through pain comes with territory

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Guardian wrote about how playing through pain comes with the territory for NFL players, using Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers as a prime example.
- Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Thomas Jones told Sports Illustrated that he plans to donate his brain for scientific research.
- Yahoo! Sports reported that replacement referee Lance Easley who called the "Fail Mary" play two years ago is suffering from post-traumatic stress syndrome.
- The Baltimore Beat Down reported that the Baltimore Ravens donated $400,000 to the One Love Foundation in memory of former Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love, who died after a violent domestic violence incident.
- The Sioux Falls Argus-Leader reported that the South Dakota high school governing body is considering changes to its concussion protocols that would fall in line with the National Federation of High School Sports Associations.
- The Daily Toreador, the student newspaper of Texas Tech, profiled associate athletic director for sports medicine Grant Stovall, who is in charge of keeping Red Raiders athletes healthy.
- The Pittsburgh Business Times reported that the Beckwith Institute has provided an $89,000 grant to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center to improve children's head trauma facilities.
