NFL players to participate in 'NFL Boot Camp: Consumer Products'

The program -- developed jointly with NFL Player Engagement, NFL consumer products department, and the University of Maryland Robert H. Smith School of Business -- offers an in-depth look at the consumer products industry for players looking to transition into the business. The boot camp is run in conjunction with the annual NFL Consumer Products Summit, which participants will attend to interact with NFL licensees and the trade show experience. Participants also will take on a Group Pitch Project, competing in teams to develop and deliver a product pitch to a panel of NFL executives and industry experts. The presentations will occur on the final day of the program, hosted at the Under Armour headquarters.