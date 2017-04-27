NFL players reflect on their experiences during draft

Today is the day. The 2017 NFL Draft is finally here. Several NFL players reflect on their experiences on draft day and offer some great advice.
GoodLuck To All the NFL Prospects. Don't Worry If you end up waiting until Saturday, It'll Be Worth It! Get your Foot In the Door!— Dak Prescott (@dak) April 27, 2017
Ultralight Beam #TBT #NFLDraft #blessed pic.twitter.com/FJiRp7hWgF— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) April 27, 2017
Dreams coming true for a lot of my Day 1s! Hopefully I can team up wit at least 1 of em lol 💯 #NFLDraft— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) April 27, 2017
It's cool to not be a Day1 pick. It's all a blessing, but don't use today to rain on the 1st Rounders parade... much Grind was put in for it— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) April 27, 2017
1 year ago I got that call! Crazy how fast it's gone by. Best of luck to those boys waiting to hear their names this weekend! #flyeaglesfly pic.twitter.com/Agy6jQ3D0d— Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) April 27, 2017
Good luck to all those achieving a dream starting tonight. Especially my Buckeyes #NFLDraft— Taylor Decker (@__taylordecker) April 27, 2017
I just want guys that WANT to WIN and are Ready To Turn This Program Around. We'll see what happens. #Browns2017— Danny Shelton (@Danny_Shelton55) April 26, 2017
Tonight is the start of the #2017NFLDRAFT— Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (@haha_cd6) April 27, 2017
A start to new beginning & to many a Chance to change your Family's HISTORY.💸 #GoPACKGo #God100 pic.twitter.com/rUwuqCxuyI
Throwin it back to draft day 2014! Welcome to the brotherhood #14ways pic.twitter.com/yITynvLL6b— King me (@sammywatkins) April 27, 2017
Good luck to all the future NFL stars ✨ you all deserve it— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 27, 2017
Old School draft sheet. When things were a little simpler. pic.twitter.com/ZOwDO3p90B— Hines Ward (@mvp86hinesward) April 27, 2017
I was in my dorm at the Academy studying for a test when the Broncos called me. #draftday Best of luck to my Bolt Brothers in the NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/2qTr3dJ6E7— Ben Garland (@BenGarland63) April 27, 2017