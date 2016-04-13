NFL players react to Warriors setting wins record

Many football players were in awe as the Warriors beat the Grizzlies 125-104 to win their 73rd game this season, setting the NBA record for most victories in a single regular season. Additionally, many were impressed with Golden State star Stephen Curry becoming the first NBA player to hit 400 three-point shots in a season. Here are some of the best reactions on social media.
Eagles promote Catherine Raiche to VP of football operations as part of multiple front office changes
In a year filled with remarkable progress from women in the NFL, Thursday produced a new milestone. The Eagles promoted Catherine Raiche to VP of football operations as part of a number of departmental changes announced Thursday. Raiche's promotion makes her the new highest-ranking woman in personnel in the league's history.
Bill Belichick: Patriots 'have a lot of things we've got to work on' at QB between now and Week 1
The Patriots' QB situation and our subsequent monitoring of it is only just getting started. As expected, so is Bill Belichick's crafty avoidance of making any definitive statements on the matter.
Stefon Diggs aiming for 'five Super Bowl rings' in his climb to 'the mountain top'
Bills receiver Stefon Diggs ran up the total of titles he's seeking in his new home when speaking with a publication hailing from his hometown.
Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell: 'All of us are tired of losing'
Clelin Ferrell's stats and the Raiders' overall results during his time with the Silver and Black have been underwhelming. The Las Vegas edge rusher admits "all of us are tired of losing," but is also adamant that he needs to stay "true to myself" and "the No. 1 thing is I know it's going to pay off."
Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown on Ravens' offensive balance: 'We're going to get it right'
With the Ravens having selected Minnesota's Rashod Bateman in the first round and signed Sammy Watkins in free agency, WR Marquise Brown is confident Baltimore will get things right as it relates to the Lamar Jackson-led offense becoming a dual threat.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence 'really excited to play with' Tim Tebow
Tim Tebow's signing has been met with seemingly as much criticism as hoopla, but for Trevor Lawrence, it's been a chance to get to know another former first-round QB and he's been happy with what he's seen thus far.
NFL community celebrates Adam Vinatieri's retirement
The most accomplished kicker in NFL history is hanging up his cleats.
Adam Vinatieri announced Wednesday he's planning to retire. After 24 NFL seasons, the former Patriots and Colts star is the unassailable G.O.A.T. at his position. His retirement prompted reactions from around the league.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa admits he 'wasn't comfortable' as rookie; says confidence, hip have improved significantly
Tua Tagovailoa admitted Wednesday that he wasn't always comfortable running the Dolphins offense as a rookie, but his confidence, along with his hip, have improved in a big way heading into the 2021 campaign.
Former Patriots, Colts K Adam Vinatieri says he plans to retire
Following a 2020 campaign in which he did not play, all-time great kicker Adam Vinatieri announced his plans to retire on Wednesday.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on contract: 'I would love to be in Baltimore forever'
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson told reporters Wednesday he'd love to remain a Baltimore Raven forever as the 2019 MVP approaches one of the NFL's next big pay days.
Roundup: Cowboys hire former Giants coach Ben McAdoo as consultant
Dallas is hiring former Big Blue head coach Ben McAdoo as a consultant. The move reunites McAdoo with Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, under whom McAdoo coached tight ends and quarterbacks in Green Bay from 2006 to 2013.