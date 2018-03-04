 Skip to main content
NFL players react to Shaquem Griffin's 40-yard dash

Published: Mar 04, 2018 at 05:41 AM

One of the biggest storylines of the NFL Scouting Combine is UCF's Shaquem Griffin. The one-handed linebacker has been impressing scouts all weekend but social media went nuts when he ran a official 4.38 in the 40-yard dash.

Check out how the NFL community reacted to his stunning performance:

Steelers LB Ryan Shazier on NFL Network:

He been doing an amazing job. I know I talked to some of the scouts and coaches about him and they said he's always from the day they met him, he's always tried to be a regular guy. And you see that when he's out there with everybody else. He showed how much of an athlete he is. How great he's going to be. He's making me rush my rehab cause I can't allow him to be the fastest linebacker the league.

