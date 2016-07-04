NFL players react to Kevin Durant joining Warriors

Published: Jul 04, 2016 at 05:01 AM

NFL players have been chiming in quite a bit about NBA free agency this week, but nothing topped the response Monday after Kevin Durant announced he would sign with the Golden State Warriors.

In the minutes following Durant's big news, NFL players took to Twitter to share their feelings on the matter. Most were shocked, some were happy and others questioned whether they'd watch basketball this season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

