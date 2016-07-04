NFL players react to Kevin Durant joining Warriors

NFL players have been chiming in quite a bit about NBA free agency this week, but nothing topped the response Monday after Kevin Durant announced he would sign with the Golden State Warriors.
In the minutes following Durant's big news, NFL players took to Twitter to share their feelings on the matter. Most were shocked, some were happy and others questioned whether they'd watch basketball this season.
Welcome to #Oakland KD!!!! Can't wait to go watch these games right next door... Wow. #Oaktown https://t.co/SiOSxMaPxC— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) July 4, 2016
Way to bring the 4 of July in KD lol— Sean Spence (@3Spence1) July 4, 2016
Golden State gotta NBA all star team no joke lol— Kevin Johnson (@kevjr9) July 4, 2016
Westbrook in OKC like.... pic.twitter.com/7JdBjcdLLa— Matt Hazel (@MattHazel_) July 4, 2016
Can't even watch basketball next year.. 🙄— Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@Mo_12_Sanu) July 4, 2016
What. pic.twitter.com/oJYtK8e0vL— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) July 4, 2016
KD to Golden State?!?!?! My Lord— Duane Brown (@DuaneBrown76) July 4, 2016
Still a team sport. There will be growing pains. Everybody crowned the Heat champions when they formed big 3.. https://t.co/vHTpQqMezl— Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) July 4, 2016
Crazy Or What ?? Damn 👀👀 this a crazy Squad https://t.co/xBBwGi3i8l— Desean Jackson (@DeSeanJackson10) July 4, 2016
Everyone talking about how ridiculous these NBA contracts are......now let's discuss how ridiculous the Warriors roster just became!— Matt Overton (@MattOverton_LS) July 4, 2016
@GabeIkard Looks like watching all those KD inspirational videos didn't work 😂 https://t.co/551v5NP14X— Richie Incognito (@68INCOGNITO) July 4, 2016
this what basketball is coming to. it's only gonna be 4 good teams and the rest go be trash.— Allen Hurns (@A1hurns) July 4, 2016
IJS he lost to them after being up 3-1. Go back to the board and handle biz. Squad wasn't the problem gotta finish https://t.co/njwR89GBPP— Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) July 4, 2016
Happy for Durant and excited to see Westbrook emerge as the best player in the league— Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) July 4, 2016
NBA might as well save on shipping, and go ahead and send the 2017 Larry O'Brien Trophy to Oracle with standard delivery. Welcome @KDTrey5— Menelik Watson (@MenelikWatson) July 4, 2016
It's unreal to see the hate the guy gets for making a decision that he earned? All because HE didn't do what YOU wanted him to do? Crazy...— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) July 4, 2016
Never forget, sounds good until you really want that ring pic.twitter.com/4eA2AC6Vsb— Jeff Allen (@JeffAllen71) July 4, 2016
KD knew he had to leave to win a ring can't blame the guy. Welcome to the Bay— Ben Heeney (@henbeeney) July 4, 2016
LETTTTTSSSSSS GOOOOOOOOO... 4th of July was just made for me!!! pic.twitter.com/Kzy8WhHNwD— Brice Butler (@Brice_Butler) July 4, 2016
With this Warriors team, I need Wade to the Cavs. But one thing I'll never do is count out Lebron regardless who he has on board. #LebronFan— Tre Boston (@TreBos10) July 4, 2016
Leaving to join wade and Bosh is way bigger than Steph and Thompson— Ereck Flowers (@Eflow_74) July 4, 2016
No one not allowed to play with GS on 2k— Allen Hurns (@A1hurns) July 4, 2016
Is there any room for one more on the Warriors bandwagon? #sheesh!— Ricardo Allen (@Ricardo37Allen) July 4, 2016
I'm excited to see KD in GS,I think Lebron might wanna gather one more soldier for this fight,these boys bout to go at it for a 3rd time 👀— Anthony Dixon (@Boobie24Dixon) July 4, 2016
Man what yall got goin on @NBA yall jus gon sit back and let it happen. They basically got team USA over there in Oakland— Mike Evans (@MikeEvans13_) July 4, 2016