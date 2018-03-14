NFL players react to Joe Thomas' retirement

Published: Mar 14, 2018 at 07:18 AM

After 11 seasons and 10,363 consecutive snaps, Joe Thomas is calling it quits.

The Cleveland Browns longtime left tackle announced his retirement on Wednesday, and players around the league reacted with respectful tweets and goat emojis. Even LeBron James got in on the action:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

