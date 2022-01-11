NFL players react to Georgia winning CFP National Championship against Alabama

In a Southeastern Conference rematch for all the marbles, familiar foes No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia took center stage on Monday in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
More than 40 years in the making, Georgia brought home its first national title since the 1980 season as the Bulldogs conquered the Crimson Tide, 33-18, in the latter's quest to repeat.
It was a monumental win for head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia over Nick Saban and Alabama that had alums from both schools and players from around the NFL abuzz as the Bulldogs knocked off 'Bama.