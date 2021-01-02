NFL players react to College Football Playoff Semifinal matchups

After dominating their opponents on Saturday, the Alabama Crimson Tide and Ohio State Buckeyes advanced to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
Players around the NFL weighed in on the festivities.
Official injury report and game day designations for all 16 Sunday games in Week 17.
Ahead of the Steelers-Browns matchup on Sunday, Pittsburgh QB Mason Rudolph said he hasn't heard from Myles Garrett but is "happy to hear" from him.
New Orleans Saints superstar running back Alvin Kamara has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's regular season finale versus the Carolina Panthers and likely a potential NFL Wild Card Round playoff game, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Detroit Lions offensive lineman's throat injury had him focused on preserving his voice "for the rest of my life."
The Buccaneers are playing for the NFC's top wild-card spot this weekend. They'll be doing so without arguably their top two defensive players, as LBs Devin White and Shaquil Barrett were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris is interviewing for the team's full-time job today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per sources informed of the situation.
Alvin Kamara was fined for his non-standard Christmas Day cleats. Tom Pelissero reports that the NFL fined the New Orleans Saints running back $5,000 for his red-and-green holiday cleats worn during the 52-33 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
The Bills activated WR John Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Friday.
The Cleveland Browns got good news to start 2021. Ian Rapoport reports that the Browns had no new positive COVID-19 results Friday and the team is set to practice. The news comes a day after two additional player positives forced Cleveland to cancel practice Thursday.
After changing OCs each of the past three years, it appears the Broncos will opt for stability at the position heading into 2021. A year following the firing of Rich Scangarello after just one season, coach Vic Fangio gave OC Pat Shurmur a vote of confidence heading into Week 17.