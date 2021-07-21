NFL players react to Bucks defeating Suns in NBA Finals

For the first time in 50 years, the Milwaukee Bucks were crowned champions after toppling the Phoenix Suns 105-98 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday.
Here's how the NFL reacted on Twitter to the Bucks' victory:
49ers strong safety Tony Jefferson joined NFL Total Access on Tuesday to discuss his approaching comeback season and how the 49ers secondary is well-equipped to take advantage of a pass-happy NFC West.
Trevor Lawrence underwent shoulder surgery before the draft and was held back during offseason work by a nagging hamstring issue. The QB will enter Jags training camp next week with no such injury concerns.
Another veteran defender has landed a home ahead of training camps opening. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported free-agent pass rusher Alex Okafor is re-signing with the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal.
Tom Brady and the victorious Tampa Bay Buccaneers made their customary trip to the White House on Tuesday, and both President Joe Biden and the reigning champions brought their share of jokes.
New York Jets passing game coordinator Greg Knapp remains in critical condition due to injuries suffered after being hit by a car while on his bicycle.
The Falcons' trade of Julio Jones to Tennessee bumped the rest of the Atlanta receiver corps up the rankings. Calvin Ridley is now a true No. 1 target in Atlanta, and Russell Gage goes from third fiddle to the second chair.
The Los Angeles Rams' leading rusher from 2020 won't be leading them into the 2021 season. Starting running back Cam Akers suffered a torn Achilles while training on Monday.
Longtime Patriots safety Patrick Chung retired back in March after sitting out the 2020 season. After spending 10 years with Bill Belichick, Chung said recently that the hardest part of retiring was letting his coach know he wasn't returning.
Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has said that it is much too early to make any assumptions about where the quarterbacks were at in the race for the starting gig.
Marc Badain first worked for the Raiders as a summer intern when the team was still in Los Angeles. About three decades later he played an instrumental role in the organization's relocation to Las Vegas. On Monday, the Raiders announced Badain has resigned as team president.