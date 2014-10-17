NFL players react: Seahawks trade Percy Harvin to Jets

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Seattle Seahawkshave traded wide receiver Percy Harvin to the New York Jets for a conditional mid-round draft pick.
The #Jets have traded for #Seahawks WR Percy Harvin, source confirms (as @JayGlazer reported). Compensation is conditional mid-rounder— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2014
See how the NFL community reacted to the unexpected deal.
#JETSnation help welcome my bro @Percy_Harvin to NY!! #VAproduct #757 ✈ ✈ ✈— Michael Vick (@MichaelVick) October 17, 2014
This business is crazy... Hate to see my boy @Percy_Harvin go— Cliff Avril (@cliffavril) October 17, 2014
Welcome to the squad @Percy_Harvin #JETLIFE— Jeff Cumberland (@jcumberland87) October 17, 2014
Good Luck on the @nyjets, @Percy_Harvin. Thank you for your contributions w/ the @Seahawks. #NFL #12s— Warren Moon (@WMoon1) October 17, 2014
What Percy Harvin to the Jets. That came out of nowhere!— Julius Thomas (@Julius_Thomas) October 17, 2014
I for one, am pretty excited that Percy Harvin did not get traded into the AFC South.. Dude's a nightmare— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 17, 2014
That Percy trade serious???? Is that real??? I know it ain't cause he is a big part of that offense— LeRon McClain (@LeRon_McClain33) October 17, 2014
He scored 3 TDS that got called back in one game and U trade him for a pick.... Percy #11???— LeRon McClain (@LeRon_McClain33) October 17, 2014
Aww man.... It's a business #sweater— LeRon McClain (@LeRon_McClain33) October 17, 2014
NFL anything can happen ..lol... Never surprised— jairus byrd (@jairusbyrd) October 17, 2014
Rex went and got some much needed ammo— FABIAN WASHINGTON (@FABEWASH31) October 17, 2014
I don't understand that trade at all explains why I'm not a GM— Jeremy Hill (@JeremyHill33) October 17, 2014
They Traded Percy ?? 😒 SMH— Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) October 17, 2014
Ain't NOBODY safe in this league #NFL— Russell Shepard Jr.. (@LSUShep10) October 17, 2014