NFL players oppose divisive right-to-work bill in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS -- The NFL Players Association is opposing Indiana Republicans' efforts to pass a divisive labor bill before the nation turns its attention to the state for the Super Bowl.
The players association said Friday that Indiana Republicans are trying to "ram through" the legislation before Indianapolis hosts the Super Bowl on Feb. 5.
Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma has set a quick timetable for passing the measure but has been stymied by House Democrats, who entered their third consecutive day of blocking the measure Friday.
Bosma and other Republicans say they gave ample airing of the issue during 20 hours of legislative hearings over the summer. They contend the measure is needed to attract more businesses to the state. Opponents say it will drive down wages and reduce union membership.
