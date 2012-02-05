NFL players offer congrats to champion Giants on Twitter

Published: Feb 05, 2012 at 01:51 PM

There were an average of 10,000 tweets per second during the final three minutes of Super Bowl XLVI. Once the thriller was over, athletes from various sports and celebrities joined the masses and offered up their thoughts on Twitter.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 13 NFL game picks: Bills handle Patriots on Thursday night; Bengals win third straight vs. Chiefs

Can the Patriots upset the Bills on Thursday night? Will Joe Burrow and the Bengals earn their third straight win over the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 13 game.

news

Back from injury, Ja'Marr Chase optimistic entering game vs. Chiefs: 'I don't think I can be stopped'

Ja'Marr Chase told reporters Wednesday he feels "great," adding he's free from pain after missing the last month due to a hip injury that took two weeks to discover. The Bengals WR is expected to play Sunday against the Chiefs.

news

Tickets now on sale for 2023 Pro Bowl Games

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon returns to Las Vegas, this time, for a completely reimagined experience for fans and players. Today, fans can buy tickets to see all the action in person on Sunday, Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium and catch the NFL's biggest and brightest stars represent their team, city and conference.

news

2022 NFL season: Coaches with most to prove down the stretch

Which head coaches have the most to prove down the stretch this season? Kevin Patra highlights 10 who could be feeling the heat -- if they're not already sensing it -- in the final weeks of the 2022 NFL campaign.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE