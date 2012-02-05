NFL players offer congrats to champion Giants on Twitter

There were an average of 10,000 tweets per second during the final three minutes of Super Bowl XLVI. Once the thriller was over, athletes from various sports and celebrities joined the masses and offered up their thoughts on Twitter.
Week 13 NFL game picks: Bills handle Patriots on Thursday night; Bengals win third straight vs. Chiefs
Can the Patriots upset the Bills on Thursday night? Will Joe Burrow and the Bengals earn their third straight win over the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 13 game.
Back from injury, Ja'Marr Chase optimistic entering game vs. Chiefs: 'I don't think I can be stopped'
Ja'Marr Chase told reporters Wednesday he feels "great," adding he's free from pain after missing the last month due to a hip injury that took two weeks to discover. The Bengals WR is expected to play Sunday against the Chiefs.
Tickets now on sale for 2023 Pro Bowl Games
The 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon returns to Las Vegas, this time, for a completely reimagined experience for fans and players. Today, fans can buy tickets to see all the action in person on Sunday, Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium and catch the NFL's biggest and brightest stars represent their team, city and conference.
