Analysis

NFL players not overly concerned about referee drama ... yet

Published: Jun 08, 2012 at 03:07 AM

During a recent conversation with a few other veteran players, Kansas City Chiefs right tackle Eric Winston came to a few conclusions: First, he isn't overly concerned about the current labor drama between the NFL and the league's referees.

"I think players will start to care once the season gets closer," Winston said by phone Wednesday evening. "What they can do about it, I don't know. But I'd be shocked if it doesn't get resolved by Week 1. I think that's probably why it's not on a lot of team's radar."

So we're clear on that, right? Not a major cause for concern -- yet.

As we learned during last year's player lockout, these things take time. They require deadlines. And sometimes, as we saw earlier this week when the NFL announced it would "proceed immediately with the hiring and training of replacement officials," they require tough talk.

But as we begin to educate ourselves on this matter, even if the start of the regular season is still three months away, let's at least attempt to gain some outside perspective from the players. What would replacement referees mean to them? How would it impact their Sundays?

We asked two starters -- one on offense (Winston) and one on defense (Cleveland Browns linebacker D'Qwell Jackson) -- what they think about the possibility.

While Winston provided examples of the views expressed during a conversation with other veteran players, Winston and Jackson both stressed that these are their views alone and do not represent the views of the NFL Players Association. Here are the reasons why Winston and Jackson would like to see the labor situation remedied by the season's start:

Player Safety

Jackson: "If we're protecting the players, having a professional referee is important. We're professional athletes. We want professional referees. We don't want replacements. With the player safety issues -- and all of these big hits -- officials are very important. I look at it as we get paid a ton of money; we spend a ton of time developing schemes and studying film. Once we get on the field, we need that same effort. We need to know that guy calling the game is just as good."

Referee Familiarity

Winston: "Some of the refs, you have pretty good banter with. Some, you don't know at all. It goes from ref to ref. Some refs are very personable. You know them, especially if they've been around a long time. You know their name; you know what they like to call. And I think it makes the games better that way. If you add new refs, they don't know you, you don't know them. You don't know what the deal is, and it starts to change things up pretty dramatically. It's not a black-and-white issue."

Jackson: "Refs get scouting reports just like we get scouting reports. They know who is aggressive, who is not. They know how to call the game. That changes a major dynamic of the game -- what you can and can't get away with."

Subtle Differences

Winston: "You look at college basketball refs and pro basketball refs. It's a different kind of game. It's called differently. In college basketball, a hand check is one thing. And in pro ball, a hand check is completely different. I think that's how it's going to impact the game -- if it does last into the season. We could be in a situation where there's going to be a lot more calls or there's going to be no calls. One or the other. Either everyone has the whistle stuck or they're too busy blowing them to get on TV."

Jackson: "At my position (middle linebacker), there's a lot of holding that goes on. When you get a guy who understands when and when not to throw a flag, it changes the game. Linemen are coming up on me, and if I can't get off a block, it can get out of hand."

Difference Maker?

Winston: "It's something that you just don't all of a sudden pick up. These guys have been working at it for a long time. They're professional refs. So you can't just say I'll figure it out. How many games will be decided by calls for illegal hits over the middle or roughing the quarterback? Every game is so important in the NFL. You can't just say these guys will be acclimated after four games into the season. How many games are going to be decided then -- and we'll look back in Week 15 wishing we had that game back."

During Winston's recent conversation with veteran players, he sensed many of them shared similar sentiments about where the game could be headed in the case of replacement referees. Jackson's clearly uneasy about the situation, too. But it's important to remember not every player is concerned.

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, suggested player safety could even be increased with replacement referees because "they may overcompensate because it is such a big issue."

"I don't necessarily think that the safety of the players will be in danger if they get new guys," Clark said.

Whatever the case, Winston, Clark and Jackson all agree on one aspect of the situation: They expect it to get resolved before the season starts.

"Nobody wants to be out of work," Clark said. "You try to get the best deal possible, but at the end, negotiations will come through and referees will be out there."

Added Winston: "I don't think guys are overly concerned about it yet."

Follow Jeff Darlington on Twitter @jeffdarlington

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Next Gen Stats' top 10 QBs under pressure in 2020: Ryan Fitzpatrick outshines competition

Nick Shook uses Next Gen Stats to rank the quarterbacks who performed the best under pressure in 2020. Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers made the list, as you'd expect, but there's a surprise at the top.
news

Next Gen Stats' 10 most explosive runners of 2020: Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson atop rankings

Nick Shook ranks the 10 most explosive runners of 2020 using Next Gen Stats. NFL rushing king Derrick Henry is highly ranked, but quarterbacks occupy the top two spots on the list.
news

To further equality, NFL must be transparent in Eugene Chung case

If the NFL is to further its goal of establishing equality, it must be fully transparent in its handling of the Eugene Chung case, writes Jim Trotter.
news

Next Gen Stats' top 10 disruptors of 2020: Aaron Donald ranks high, but not No. 1 ...

Nick Shook ranks the top 10 disruptors of 2020 using Next Gen Stats. Aaron Donald makes the list, of course, but the reigning Defensive Player of the Year's ranking might surprise you.
news

Mailbag: Who could be the NFL equivalent of two-way baseball phenom Shohei Ohtani?

Who could be the NFL's version of Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani, a dominant two-way player? Dan Hanzus explores that question and more in his mailbag.
news

Julio Jones trade market: Five teams that should be all in

Jeffri Chadiha spotlights five teams that should be doing whatever they can to give Falcons star Julio Jones the fresh start he's looking for, including Bill Belichick's Patriots.
news

Pressure turned up on Packers, Jordan Love with Aaron Rodgers' offseason absence

As the Packers' OTAs commenced, nobody found themselves caught in the middle of the rift between the club and its MVP quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, quite like Jordan Love. Chase Goodbread reports on the second-year signal-caller's progress.
news

Next Gen Stats' top 10 deep passers of 2020: Aaron Rodgers lands at No. 4

Nick Shook ranks the top 10 deep passers of the 2020 season using Next Gen Stats. Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is included in the rankings, of course, but the top of the list is sure to surprise.
news

Next Gen Stats' top 10 pass catchers of 2020: Stefon Diggs and Davante Adams rank high, but not No. 1 ...

Nick Shook ranks the top 10 pass catchers of the 2020 season using Next Gen Stats. Davante Adams predictably makes the list, but he's not the top Packer. Yep, No. 1 is sure to surprise ...
news

Justin Herbert's big challenge in Year 2? Overcoming the 'worst thing' for young QBs: coordinator turnover

What impact does coaching turnover typically have on young NFL quarterbacks like reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert? Jim Trotter explores the topic with the Bucs' Bruce Arians, Saints' Sean Payton and more.
news

Colts' Carson Wentz to bounce back in big way under Frank Reich

Is Carson Wentz being underestimated in his second act? Jeffri Chadiha explains why he believes the much-maligned QB is set up for a major bounce-back season with the Colts.
news

Biggest remaining offseason priority for each AFC team: Can Broncos land Aaron Rodgers? 

Marc Sessler runs through the top remaining offseason priority of each AFC team. How much would acquiring Aaron Rodgers mean to the Broncos?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW