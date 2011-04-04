NFL players keeping busy during uncertain offseason

The NFL offseason can be long, and keeping busy and staying in shape can be a difficult task. That's especially true this season, given the work stoppage. A number of NFL players are filling that void in their schedules with a wide range hobbies outside of football. Take a look ...

Ochocinco goes from football to futbol

Bengals WR Chad Ochocinco has often said that he prefers soccer to football, but was persuaded after the 10th grade to focus entirely on football. After being granted a four-day trial with Major League Soccer's Sporting Kansas City, Ochocinco hit the pitch and earned a spot on the club's reserve squad. "This is not unusual," Sporting KC team spokesman Dave Borchardt said. "They like for trialists to have a chance to play in at least one game, a chance to be evaluated even further. It's the same opportunity that is given most trialists."
» Sporting KC asks Ochocinco to stay for further evaluation | Watch: Ochocinco plays futbol

Zbikowski falls for sweet science

Ravens safety Tom Zbikowski has spent the offseason padding his experience in the boxing ring, now sports a 3-0 record after defeating Caleb "True Grit" Grummet on March 26 and has called winning a cruiserweight title "something I'm working for." Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti supports Zbikowski's decision, calling it "awesome," and now the former Notre Dame player hopes his next NFL contract will allow him to continue boxing in 2012 and beyond.
» Zbikowski to fight on April 23 | Watch: A boxing story | Knockout vs. big hit | A future with football and boxing?

Ward latest football player on 'Dancing'

Steelers WR Hines Ward has joined a host of former and current NFL stars to have appeared on "Dancing with the Stars." Previously, Emmitt Smith, Jason Taylor, Jerry Rice, Chad Ochocinco, Lawrence Taylor, Warren Sapp and Kurt Warner all competed on the show. Ward has a lot of live up to while representing his game; Smith won the contest while Rice, Sapp and Taylor each were runners-up.
» Watch: Waltzing Ward | Photos: NFL players on 'Dancing' | Pick Six: Guys we'd like to see on 'DWTS'

Dhani tackles new gig

Ochocinco isn't the only Bengals player attempting to take on a new line of work. Linebacker Dhani Jones recently made his pitch to be the next voice of Aflac. Jones is familiar with finding offseason work, having starred in his own show on the Travel Channel, "Dhani Tackles the Globe," in which he experienced the thrills and challenges of athletics around the world.
» Watch: The next voice of Aflac? | Pick Six: NFL endorsements we'd like to see

Clark discovers new act during lockout

Colts TE Dallas Clark is taking his act to the small screen, making a cameo appearance for the CBS show "Criminal Minds." The show is scheduled to air on April 13. "This has nothing to do with money," Clark said. "This is fulfilling a dream of mine of being an actor."
» Clark to appear on "Criminal Minds" | Watch: Clark on NFL Network set

