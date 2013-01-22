NFL, players host series of community events on Oahu for Pro Bowl

EVENTS INCLUDE FOURTH ANNUAL "NFL PLAY 60 COMMUNITY BLITZ" ON JANUARY 24
In celebration of the 2013 Pro Bowl, the NFL will host a series of community events throughout Oahu in the days leading up to the game. From tree plantings to fundraisers to the fourth annual "NFL PLAY 60 Community Blitz," the events will enable the NFL and its players to give back to the Oahu community and thank them for sharing the spirit of Aloha.
During the Blitz, launched in partnership with the NFLPA, Pro Bowl players, NFL representatives and local volunteers will take part in service projects across Oahu on Thursday, Jan. 24. The projects are designed to help local children stay healthy and active as part of NFL PLAY 60, the league's campaign to fight childhood obesity, as well as to show support for our nation's military, with events occurring on military bases around the Island.
During Blitz activities on Thursday, Jan. 24, NFL players and volunteers will take part in a wounded warrior meet and greet and other events at Schofield Army Barracks, made possible by USAA, the NFL's official military appreciation sponsor. Additionally, the NFL will partner with United Way to build a healthy food garden; host a Punt, Pass & Kick event with athletes from the Special Olympics of Hawaii and will lead NFL PLAY 60 Youth Football Festivals and cheer clinics.
Other community events taking place during the week include tree planting events and a fundraising luncheon at the Youth Education Town.
In addition, football players from Farrington High School will participate in a health and safety clinic on Friday, Jan. 25 at Farrington High School in Honolulu. USA Football representatives will present on concussion awareness, heat and hydration and the USA Football Heads Up Tackling and Football programs. Representatives from Riddell will be on hand to teach the players about proper helmet fitting practices. Following the event, the NFL will provide Farrington High School with new helmets.
In the days leading up to Pro Bowl, the NFL Foundation will also issue grants totaling more than $100,000 to Hawaiian non-profit organizations.
The 2013 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Jan. 27 and televised live on NBC at 7 p.m. ET from Aloha Stadium.
About NFL PLAY 60:
Designed to tackle childhood obesity, NFL PLAY 60 brings together the NFL's long-standing commitment to health and wellness with partner organizations. PLAY 60 also is implemented locally, as part of the NFL's in-school, after-school and team-based programs. Since the program was launched in 2007, the NFL has committed more than $250 million to youth health and fitness through programming, grants, and media time for public service announcements. The NFL and its teams have built more than 150 NFL Youth Fitness Zones and integrated programs into more than 77,000 schools nationwide since the campaign launched. In 2012, the NFL and its teams hosted more than 2,000 PLAY 60 events nationwide.
