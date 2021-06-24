NFL players have July 2 deadline to opt out of 2021 season

Several players around the league exercised their right to opt out in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They'll have that option again this year.

NFL players have until 4 p.m. ET next Friday, July 2 to inform their team if they're opting out of the 2021 season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Players deemed "higher risk" for COVID are again entitled to a $350,000 stipend but voluntary opt-outs will not be compensated, Pelissero added. The stipend for voluntary opt-outs was $150,000 last season.

Pelissero also reported that a voluntary opt out is only available for players who executed their contracts prior to Oct. 1, 2020, which disqualifies 2021 rookies. A rookie may opt out if they are classified as "higher risk," but the club still owns his rights. As was the case last year, all opt-out decisions are final.

A total of 67 players opted out of the 2020 season prior to the offseason deadline, including Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower and safety Patrick Chung﻿, former Chiefs running back Damien Williams, Giants offensive tackle Nate Solder and New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley﻿.

The NFL and NFLPA agreed to more benefits for fully vaccinated players, via a memo obtained by Pelissero. Those include allowing them to collect per-game roster bonuses even if they miss a game because of a "breakthrough case" and clubs not being able to challenge a COVID-19 infection under certain stipulations.