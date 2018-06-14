NFL players embracing opportunities in growing esports realm

Like most Americans born after the Carter administration, Smith-Schuster, 21, grew up in a video game world, but he took the first steps toward an esports career when he announced a merchandising partnership with the popular FaZe Clan gaming team last January. Several weeks later, the two sides took their relationship to the next level and decided to move in together -- or, more accurately, Smith-Schuster moved in with FaZe, taking up temporary residence in the team's Hollywood mansion so he could focus on "Call of Duty."