 Skip to main content
Advertising

NFL players discuss concussions with U.S. military

Published: Jun 14, 2012 at 05:56 PM

NFL players and U.S. soldiers have been meeting to discuss concussions, and plan to get together frequently in the future.

Current players such as Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald and Cleveland Browns All-Pro tackle Joe Thomas met last Friday at the Pentagon with former players and coaches, league medical personnel and representatives from the U.S. Army and Marines. The NFL expects to have military members attend team training camps beginning in late July to further exchange ideas.

Brandt: Power Rankings

With the draft and most of free agency in the books, what is the current league hierarchy? Gil Brandt weighs in. **More ...**

Players will attend military bases in the future to discuss concussions, as well.

The cooperation was initiated from several trips Commissioner Roger Goodell has taken with military personnel. Goodell met last fall with Gen. Raymond T. Odierno, Chief of Staff of the Army. Odierno met with Goodell again last month to discuss progress in the diagnosis and treatment of concussions, head trauma and resultant illnesses.

Also on hand last Friday were Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark, a union rep, and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Sean Weatherspoon. Former players included receiver Derrick Mason, centers Shaun O'Hara and Courtney Hall and running backs Brian Westbrook and Merril Hoge, who was forced to retire because of post-concussion syndrome.

Trainers for the Steelers, Ravens and Redskins also attended.

The players and military personnel also talked about treatment of other injuries, ensuring they are seeking and getting proper treatment -- and being open with teammates or fellow soldiers who might be hurt and are trying to hide or ignore it.

Equipment and gear also were discussed, particularly helmet technology.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach: Kansas City 'lucky' to have WR Marquise Brown in 2024

After a 2023 season that featured a constant narrative of inconsistent receiving talent for the Kansas City Chiefs, K.C. signed WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown this offseason. General manager Brett Veach spoke on the signing Friday, including how he fits into an uncertain WR corps.
news

NCAA approves coach-to-player helmet communication for 2024 football season

The NCAA's football oversight committee approved Friday the use of coach-to-player helmet communications in games for the 2024 season.
news

Tillman Scholars to announce pick No. 226 in honor of Pat Tillman

When the No. 226 selection is made on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, it will be made by two members of the Pat Tillman Foundation -- Army veteran Jeremy Glasstetter and Air Force veteran Deborah Trimble, per the Cardinals franchise. 
news

2024 NFL Draft: All-Pros, Pro Bowlers and overachievers in this class

Will Brock Bowers be a top-five tight end at the NFL level in the near future? Bucky Brooks digs into the 2024 NFL Draft class to find All-Pro and Pro Bowl caliber prospects, along with five he sees as overachievers.