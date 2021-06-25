NFL players, community react to Derek Chauvin's sentencing for murder of George Floyd

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd, whose dying gasps under Chauvin's knee led to the biggest outcry against racial injustice in the U.S. in generations.

The punishment handed out Friday fell short of the 30 years that prosecutors had requested.

With good behavior, Chauvin, 45, could be paroled after serving two-thirds of his sentence, or about 15 years.

Chauvin was found guilty in April of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The murder of Floyd led to protests throughout the nation and world, and led to many within the NFL community to speak out on social justice and racial inequality.

A number of notable NFL players posted identical videos across their various social media accounts last June in which they called on the league to "condemn racism and a systemic oppression of black people … admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting … believe black lives matter." A day later, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell posted a video in response in which he said the league admitted it was wrong "for not listening to NFL players earlier."

During the season, the phrases "It Takes All of Us," and "End Racism" appeared in end zones across the league.