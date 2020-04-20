NFL, Players Coalition donate $3M to COVID-19 relief

"We know that during this difficult time, our minority and low-income communities are struggling disproportionately with the impact of COVID-19," said Players Coalition co-founder and Working Group member Anquan Boldin. "Communities in Detroit, Chicago, Baltimore and more are getting hit hard right now, and we want to do our part in ensuring these areas have even the basic needs. We are glad we can partner with the NFL to support the organizations who are on the ground providing for these families."