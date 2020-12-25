NFL players, clubs celebrate Christmas Day on social media

Teams and players from around the NFL are in the holiday spirit on Friday.
Here's our roundup of some of the best social media posts celebrating Christmas Day.
Teams and players from around the NFL are in the holiday spirit on Friday.
Here's our roundup of some of the best social media posts celebrating Christmas Day.
The New York Giants and safety Logan Ryan have agreed to a three-year, $31 million deal with the New York Giants, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
Which quarterback will start for the Raiders in Week 16? That's for Jon Gruden to know and the rest of the world to find out. Based on Thursday's injury report, however, all signs are beginning to point towards Derek Carr getting the start against the Dolphins.
The time will eventually come for Tua Tagovailoa to be the primary reason his team wins games. But for the past two months, the rookie has been passing a critical test in the eyes of famous fellow southpaw Michael Vick: Tagovailoa isn't turning the ball over.
Just as it has on most game days, it's going to take a collective effort to slow DK Metcalf down. But, as Jalen Ramsey stated on Thursday, stopping Metcalf will fall mainly on the now four-time Pro Bowl cornerback's shoulders when the Rams and Seahawks clash in Week 16.
The postseason is no longer in play, but the 49ers aren't giving up on what's left of their season. That particularly applies to their All-Pro tight end. George Kittle will play Saturday versus the Cardinals, per coach Kyle Shanahan.
NFL.com is tracking all of the latest news, interviews and developments concerning coach and GM vacancies around the league as the 2021 hiring cycle kicks into gear.
A three-game NFL Saturday is coming up, with Buccaneers-Lions, 49ers-Cardinals and Dolphins-Raiders on the slate.
Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Thursday that RB Ronald Jones, who's been on the reserve/COVID-19 list for the past week, will not play Saturday versus the Lions. Here are the other injury and roster news from Thursday.
Two of the Giants' most important offensive pieces are on track to return this weekend. Coach Joe Judge said he plans on having OC Jason Garrett versus the Ravens and he's optimistic QB Daniel Jones will start as well.
The Cleveland Browns announced Thursday it placed Jedrick Wills Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list.