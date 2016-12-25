NFL players celebrate the holidays

Players from around the NFL want to wish you and yours a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.
Take a look at pictures and videos of them celebrating with family and friends.
Brock Purdy torched Dallas on Sunday night in a 42-10 victory, the most lopsided result in the history of the 49ers-Cowboys rivalry. The second-year QB went 17-of-24 passing with four TDs, took just one sack and didn't turn the ball over.
Leading up to Sunday's game in Denver, New York Jets coaches and players brushed aside the motivation provided by Broncos coach Sean Payton's offseason comments calling out OC Nathaniel Hackett. However, it was clear the players and club were seething underneath.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to miss a month or more after suffering a Grade 3 AC joint sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
Dak Prescott had his finger stepped on during his Dallas Cowboys' lopsided loss Sunday night to the San Francisco 49ers. It was his pride that came away worse for the wear.
Nick Sirianni rolled the dice and went for it from the 1-yard line with two seconds to go in the first half. The play was a Jalen Hurts sneak. And, as usual, it wasn't stopped.
After enduring another blowout loss on Sunday, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said the team is looking to "start all over" after five games into a season.
NFL.com's Brenna White breaks down four things to watch for when the Green Bay Packers face the Las Vegas Raiders on "Monday Night Football."
Bills linebacker Matt Milano suffered a fractured leg against the Jaguars and is also feared to have a season-ending knee injury, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones exited Sunday's game versus the Miami Dolphins with a neck injury he suffered in the fourth quarter and has been ruled out.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson exited Sunday's win over the Titans with a right shoulder injury. X-rays on the shoulder were negative, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 5 action.