NFL players and coaches with ties to the military

Ties to the military:
DB Phillip Adams, San Francisco -- Father served in the Army
DE Jared Allen, Minnesota -- Grandfather, Ray, served in the Marines and his brother, Scot, is currently serving in the Marine Corps
OT Shawn Andrews, N.Y. Giants -- Brother, Derrick, who is a sergeant in the army and recently finished a term in Kuwait
G/OT Stacy Andrews, Seattle -- Brother, Derrick, who is a sergeant in the army and recently finished a term in Kuwait
DE Kentwan Balmer, Seattle -- Cousin is in the Marines
LB Tully Banta-Cain, New England -- Father, Adam, played football for the Naval Academy
WR Hank Baskett, Minnesota -- Father spent over 30 years in the Air Force; mother served as CFO at Air Force Base in Clovis, NM; brother served in the Army for over 10 years
Offensive assistant Chris Beake, Cleveland -- Served in the Air Force as a civil engineer officer from 1995-98
WR Bernard Berrian, Minnesota -- Parents, Sallie and Joseph, are retired Air Force mechanics
S C.C. Brown, Detroit -- Currently in the National Guard; unit is prepared for Afghanistan if needed
OT Jammal Brown, Washington -- Father, Charles, is retired from the Army
C Jason Brown, St. Louis -- Brother, Lunsford, served in Iraq and was killed in 2003
Head coach Jim Caldwell, Indianapolis -- Uncle, John served in the Air Force; cousins, Sean and Letha served in the Navy and Army respectively
LB Caleb Campbell, Detroit -- Served in the Army
QB David Carr, San Francisco -- Grandfather served in the Air Force; Brother-in-law is in the Marines
CB Nolan Carroll, Miami -- Father, Nolan, Sr. was a senior master sergeant in the United States Air Force; Mother, Jennifer retired from the Navy in 1999 as a Lieutenant Commander and is now the current Florida Lieutenant Governor
LB Danny Clark, New Orleans -- Has twin brothers in the armed forces - Jason (Air Force) and Joshua (Marines)
RB Thomas Clayton, New England -- Father was a Sergeant First Class in the Army for 25 years
CB Nate Clements, San Francisco -- Father served in the Army
Coaching assistant Jim Bob Cooter, Indianapolis -- Grandfathers Ted and Bobby both served in the Army
G Kris Dielman, San Diego -- Father served in the Army and has cousins in both the Army and Navy
OL Evan Dietrich-Smith, Green Bay -- Brother, Alex, is a Specialist-Team Leader in 10th Mountain Division of the Army
General Manager Mark Dominik, Tampa Bay -- Father, Glenn was in the Navy; Brother, Todd was in the Navy; Grandfather, Edward was in the Army during WWII; Father-in-Law, Forrest was in the Army
QB Trent Edwards -- Father, Andy, flew reconnaissance missions during Vietnam War; Maternal grandfather was awarded Navy Cross for Valor during bombing of Pearl Harbor
DE Chris Ellis, Buffalo -- Father and mother served in the Army and Navy, respectively
DE Demetric Evans, San Francisco -- Has cousins in both the Army and Navy
WR Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona -- Attended Valley Forge (PA) Military Academy after high school; his grandfather was a Lieutenant in the Army who won a purple heart for his service in Korea; aunt and uncle, Paul and Sam Jones, are both Lieutenant Colonels in the Army
CB Drayton Florence, Buffalo -- Father, Drayton, Sr. is a retired Army medic; sister, Lakisha, is currently serving in the Army
Head coach John Fox, Denver -- Father was a member of one of the original Navy SEAL teams created by President John F. Kennedy in the early 1960s
C Hank Fraley, Cleveland -- Brother was stationed with the Army in Iraq; father is a Vietnam veteran
LB Marcus Freeman, Chicago -- Father, Michael, served 26 years in the Air Force
Head coach Chan Gailey, Buffalo -- Father, Tom, was in the Marines
DE Ben Garland, Denver -- Currently on the club's reserve/military list and is now a strength and conditioning coach at the Air Force Academy
Linebackers coach Kevin Greene, Green Bay -- Served as a Captain for 16 years in the Army Reserve during the offseasons when he was an NFL player
S Cedric Griffin, Minnesota -- Mother served in the Navy; father served in the Air Force
FB Ahmard Hall, Tennessee -- Served four years in the Marines (3rd Battalion, 8th Marines out of Camp Lejeune, NC), including missions in Kosovo (1999) and Afghanistan (2002)
WR Chad Hall, Philadelphia -- Attended the Air Force Academy and was a second lieutenant at Hill Air Force Base in Salt Lake City, Utah
LB Adam Hayward, Tampa Bay -- Brother and sister served in the Army and cousin was in the Marine Corps
CB Ellis Hobbs, Philadelphia -- Father, Ellis Hobbs, Jr., served for over 30 years and graduated as a Sargeant Major before retiring from the military
DE Jason Hunter, Detroit -- Father, James, served 25 years in the 82nd Airborne Division in the Armed Forces
LB Dhani Jones, Cincinnati -- Both parents served in the military
Special teams asst. Ben Kotwica, N.Y. Jets -- Served in the Army as an Apache helicopter pilot in Iraq
Linebacker coach Mike Murphy, Indianapolis -- Father, George served in the Navy; Cousins William B. and William M. served in the Army and Navy respectively
LB Ben Leber, Minnesota -- Father, Al, was stationed in Korea with the Army when he met Ben's mother, Han
WR Brandon Lloyd, St. Louis -- Nephew is serving in Iraq and brother is a retired member of the Air Force
OT Phil Loadholt, Minnesota -- Father was a Sergeant First Class in the Army
Asst. head coach/Def. line coach Rod Marinelli, Chicago -- Served a one-year tour of duty in Vietnam
QB Ingle Martin, Kansas City -- Uncle, Chris, is a Lieutenant Commander and pilot for the Navy
FB Jason McKie, Chicago -- Father spent 23 years in the Air Force
OT Marcus McNeill, San Diego -- Mother, Leola, is a Colonel in the Air Force, stationed at Dobbins AFB in Marietta, Ga.
OT Pat McQuistan, Dallas -- Brother is in the Air Force
CB Will Middleton, Jacksonville -- Brother, Wyatt started at S for Navy for four years and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy
RB Sammy Morris, New England -- Father, Sammy, was an Air Force Staff Sergeant; brother, Brien, serves in the Air Force
DE C.J. Mosley, Cleveland -- Father, Calvin Mosley Sr., is a retired First Master Sergeant with the United States Army
G Jamar Nesbit, New Orleans -- Father, Ronald, works for the Army Corps of Engineers
DE Igor Olshansky, Dallas -- Father was in the Russian Army; grandfather fought for the Russian Red Army in World War II
TE Justin Peelle, Miami -- Grandfather is a retired Navy captain
Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer, Denver -- Served in the Navy (1991-94) as a helicopter pilot and was stationed in the Persian Gulf
Assistant offensive line coach, Indianapolis -- Father Earnest served in the Army
DE Melila Purcell, Cleveland -- Father is an active reservist in the Army
WR Josh Reed, Buffalo -- Brother (Army) and cousin (Navy) recently served in Iraq
G Tyler Reed, Chicago -- Father, Gary, played football for the Naval Academy from 1971-75
Wide receivers coach Frank Reich, Indianapolis -- Father, Frank served in the Marines
FB Tony Richardson, N.Y. Jets -- Father was a Sergeant Major in the Army; sister, part of Desert Storm, is serving in the Army at Fort Bragg, N.C.
Defensive coordinator Ron Rivera, San Diego -- Father was an Army officer; Ron lived in three countries as a child
S Mark Roman, San Francisco -- Five of his six brothers served in the Army
WR Eddie Royal, Denver -- Sister, Christina served in Iraq as a member of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations Detachment 104
CB Lydell Sargeant, Buffalo -- Father, Drew, served in the Air Force for more than 20 years
LB Cody Spencer, Detroit -- Brother serves in the Army, currently stationed in Iraq
OT Joe Staley, San Francisco -- Grandfather was in the Navy during the Korean War. Uncle was in the Navy
TE Tony Stewart, Oakland -- Father, Malcolm, was in the Army and stationed in Germany when Tony was born
Wide receivers coach Mike Sullivan, N.Y. Giants -- Graduate of Army Airborne, Ranger and Air Assault schools
LB Pat Thomas, Buffalo -- Father was a Chief Petty Officer in the Navy
Tight ends coach Ricky Thomas, Indianapolis -- Father John served in the Air Force
Quarterbacks coach Ron Turner, Indianapolis -- Father Richard served in the Marines
WR Troy Williamson, Jacksonville -- Brother is a career Marine, who just returned from Iraq; sister serves in the Navy
Owner/President Ralph Wilson, Jr., Buffalo -- Navy veteran, served in WWII
LB Will Witherspoon, St. Louis -- Father was in the Air Force
DB Dexter Wynn, Detroit -- Mother is a retired Air Force civil engineer who served in the Gulf War
DT Bryant Young, San Francisco -- Father served in the Army; brother served four years in Desert Storm; wife was the daughter of a career military man
Offensive line coach Larry Zierlein, Pittsburgh -- Served in the Marines for two years, including a one-year tour of duty in Vietnam