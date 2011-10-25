NFL players and coaches with ties to the military

Published: Oct 25, 2011 at 03:09 PM

Ties to the military:

DB Phillip Adams, San Francisco -- Father served in the Army

DE Jared Allen, Minnesota -- Grandfather, Ray, served in the Marines and his brother, Scot, is currently serving in the Marine Corps

G/C Eugene Amano, Tennessee -- Father served in the Navy for 25 years

OT Shawn Andrews, N.Y. Giants -- Brother, Derrick, who is a sergeant in the army and recently finished a term in Kuwait

G/OT Stacy Andrews, Seattle -- Brother, Derrick, who is a sergeant in the army and recently finished a term in Kuwait

DE Kentwan Balmer, Seattle -- Cousin is in the Marines

LB Tully Banta-Cain, New England -- Father, Adam, played football for the Naval Academy

WR Hank Baskett, Minnesota -- Father spent over 30 years in the Air Force; mother served as CFO at Air Force Base in Clovis, NM; brother served in the Army for over 10 years

Offensive assistant Chris Beake, Cleveland -- Served in the Air Force as a civil engineer officer from 1995-98

WR Bernard Berrian, Minnesota -- Parents, Sallie and Joseph, are retired Air Force mechanics

LB Michael Boley, N.Y. Giants -- Brother was an Army Specialist who served in Afghanistan

DB Zack Bowman, Chicago -- Father, Zackary, is a Master Sergeant in the Air Force

QB Drew Brees, New Orleans -- Grandfather served in World War II

WR Kenny Britt, Tennessee -- Sister, Specialist Laura Johnson serves at Victory Base Camp in Iraq

S C.C. Brown, Detroit -- Currently in the National Guard; unit is prepared for Afghanistan if needed

OT Jammal Brown, Washington -- Father, Charles, is retired from the Army

C Jason Brown, St. Louis -- Brother, Lunsford, served in Iraq and was killed in 2003

Head coach Jim Caldwell, Indianapolis -- Uncle, John served in the Air Force; cousins, Sean and Letha served in the Navy and Army respectively

LB Caleb Campbell, Detroit -- Served in the Army

QB David Carr, San Francisco -- Grandfather served in the Air Force; Brother-in-law is in the Marines

CB Nolan Carroll, Miami -- Father, Nolan, Sr. was a senior master sergeant in the United States Air Force; Mother, Jennifer retired from the Navy in 1999 as a Lieutenant Commander and is now the current Florida Lieutenant Governor

LB Danny Clark, New Orleans -- Has twin brothers in the armed forces - Jason (Air Force) and Joshua (Marines)

RB Thomas Clayton, New England -- Father was a Sergeant First Class in the Army for 25 years

CB Nate Clements, San Francisco -- Father served in the Army

Coaching assistant Jim Bob Cooter, Indianapolis -- Grandfathers Ted and Bobby both served in the Army

Defensive coordinator Gunther Cunningham, Detroit -- Father was a sergeant in the Air Force

OT Anthony Davis, San Francisco -- Grandfather served in the Army

G Kris Dielman, San Diego -- Father served in the Army and has cousins in both the Army and Navy

OL Evan Dietrich-Smith, Green Bay -- Brother, Alex, is a Specialist-Team Leader in 10th Mountain Division of the Army

General Manager Mark Dominik, Tampa Bay -- Father, Glenn was in the Navy; Brother, Todd was in the Navy; Grandfather, Edward was in the Army during WWII; Father-in-Law, Forrest was in the Army

QB Trent Edwards -- Father, Andy, flew reconnaissance missions during Vietnam War; Maternal grandfather was awarded Navy Cross for Valor during bombing of Pearl Harbor

DE Chris Ellis, Buffalo -- Father and mother served in the Army and Navy, respectively

DE Demetric Evans, San Francisco -- Has cousins in both the Army and Navy

FB Jerome Felton, Detroit -- Brother, Simon, is in the Army and currently serving in Afghanistan

CB Cortland Finnegan, Tennessee -- Mother served 20 years in the Army

WR Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona -- Attended Valley Forge (PA) Military Academy after high school; his grandfather was a Lieutenant in the Army who won a purple heart for his service in Korea; aunt and uncle, Paul and Sam Jones, are both Lieutenant Colonels in the Army

CB Drayton Florence, Buffalo -- Father, Drayton, Sr. is a retired Army medic; sister, Lakisha, is currently serving in the Army

Head coach John Fox, Denver -- Father was a member of one of the original Navy SEAL teams created by President John F. Kennedy in the early 1960s

C Hank Fraley, Cleveland -- Brother was stationed with the Army in Iraq; father is a Vietnam veteran

LB Marcus Freeman, Chicago -- Father, Michael, served 26 years in the Air Force

Head coach Chan Gailey, Buffalo -- Father, Tom, was in the Marines

K Graham Gano, Washington -- Has two brothers in the Navy and Father was in the Marines

DE Ben Garland, Denver -- Currently on the club's reserve/military list and is now a strength and conditioning coach at the Air Force Academy

K Shayne Graham, New England -- Father served in the Army in Vietnam

Linebackers coach Kevin Greene, Green Bay -- Served as a Captain for 16 years in the Army Reserve during the offseasons when he was an NFL player

S Cedric Griffin, Minnesota -- Mother served in the Navy; father served in the Air Force

S Michael Griffin, Tennessee -- Mother served in the Navy; father served in the Air Force

FB Ahmard Hall, Tennessee -- Served four years in the Marines (3rd Battalion, 8th Marines out of Camp Lejeune, NC), including missions in Kosovo (1999) and Afghanistan (2002)

WR Chad Hall, Philadelphia -- Attended the Air Force Academy and was a second lieutenant at Hill Air Force Base in Salt Lake City, Utah

LB Parys Haralson, San Francisco -- Grandfather served in the Army

LB Adam Hayward, Tampa Bay -- Brother and sister served in the Army and cousin was in the Marine Corps

CB Ellis Hobbs, Philadelphia -- Father, Ellis Hobbs, Jr., served for over 30 years and graduated as a Sargeant Major before retiring from the military

DE Jason Hunter, Detroit -- Father, James, served 25 years in the 82nd Airborne Division in the Armed Forces

G Mike Iupati, San Francisco -- Brother-in-law is currently serving in th Army

RB Steven Jackson, St. Louis -- Father served in the Marines

WR Vincent Jackson, San Diego -- Father, Terrence, was an Army medic

LB Dhani Jones, Cincinnati -- Both parents served in the military

Special teams asst. Ben Kotwica, N.Y. Jets -- Served in the Army as an Apache helicopter pilot in Iraq

LB Manny Lawson, San Francisco -- Father, Donald, served in the Air Force

Head coach Marvin Lewis, Cincinnati -- Father was in the Army, was stationed in Germany

DT Roy Miller, Tampa Bay -- Father and cousin served in the Army

Linebacker coach Mike Murphy, Indianapolis -- Father, George served in the Navy; Cousins William B. and William M. served in the Army and Navy respectively

LB Ben Leber, Minnesota -- Father, Al, was stationed in Korea with the Army when he met Ben's mother, Han

WR Brandon Lloyd, St. Louis -- Nephew is serving in Iraq and brother is a retired member of the Air Force

OT Phil Loadholt, Minnesota -- Father was a Sergeant First Class in the Army

Asst. head coach/Def. line coach Rod Marinelli, Chicago -- Served a one-year tour of duty in Vietnam

QB Ingle Martin, Kansas City -- Uncle, Chris, is a Lieutenant Commander and pilot for the Navy

FB Jason McKie, Chicago -- Father spent 23 years in the Air Force

OT Marcus McNeill, San Diego -- Mother, Leola, is a Colonel in the Air Force, stationed at Dobbins AFB in Marietta, Ga.

OT Pat McQuistan, Dallas -- Brother is in the Air Force

CB Will Middleton, Jacksonville -- Brother, Wyatt started at S for Navy for four years and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy

DT Roy Miller, Tampa Bay -- Father and cousin served in the Army

DE/DT Kyle Moore, Tampa Bay -- Father, Joseph, served in the Army for 22 years

RB Sammy Morris, New England -- Father, Sammy, was an Air Force Staff Sergeant; brother, Brien, serves in the Air Force

DE C.J. Mosley, Cleveland -- Father, Calvin Mosley Sr., is a retired First Master Sergeant with the United States Army

G Jamar Nesbit, New Orleans -- Father, Ronald, works for the Army Corps of Engineers

DE Igor Olshansky, Dallas -- Father was in the Russian Army; grandfather fought for the Russian Red Army in World War II

DT Mike Patterson, Philadelphia -- Uncle was a sergeant at Los Alamitos Army Base

TE Justin Peelle, Miami -- Grandfather is a retired Navy captain

Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer, Denver -- Served in the Navy (1991-94) as a helicopter pilot and was stationed in the Persian Gulf

Assistant offensive line coach, Indianapolis -- Father Earnest served in the Army

DE Melila Purcell, Cleveland -- Father is an active reservist in the Army

WR Josh Reed, Buffalo -- Brother (Army) and cousin (Navy) recently served in Iraq

G Tyler Reed, Chicago -- Father, Gary, played football for the Naval Academy from 1971-75

Wide receivers coach Frank Reich, Indianapolis -- Father, Frank served in the Marines

Head coach Andy Reid, Philadelphia -- Father served in the Navy in World War II

FB Tony Richardson, N.Y. Jets -- Father was a Sergeant Major in the Army; sister, part of Desert Storm, is serving in the Army at Fort Bragg, N.C.

Defensive coordinator Ron Rivera, San Diego -- Father was an Army officer; Ron lived in three countries as a child

S Mark Roman, San Francisco -- Five of his six brothers served in the Army

WR Eddie Royal, Denver -- Sister, Christina served in Iraq as a member of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations Detachment 104

CB Lydell Sargeant, Buffalo -- Father, Drew, served in the Air Force for more than 20 years

LB Cody Spencer, Detroit -- Brother serves in the Army, currently stationed in Iraq

OT Joe Staley, San Francisco -- Grandfather was in the Navy during the Korean War. Uncle was in the Navy

DT Randy Starks, Miami -- Father served in the Army for over 20 years, mostly in Germany

TE Tony Stewart, Oakland -- Father, Malcolm, was in the Army and stationed in Germany when Tony was born

Wide receivers coach Mike Sullivan, N.Y. Giants -- Graduate of Army Airborne, Ranger and Air Assault schools

CB Charles Tillman, Chicago -- Father was an Army sergeant; Charles attended 11 schools in 13 years

LB Pat Thomas, Buffalo -- Father was a Chief Petty Officer in the Navy

Tight ends coach Ricky Thomas, Indianapolis -- Father John served in the Air Force

DE Dave Tollefson, N.Y. Giants -- Brother is serving in the Marine Corps

Head coach Norv Turner, San Diego -- Father served in the Marines

Quarterbacks coach Ron Turner, Indianapolis -- Father Richard served in the Marines

K Lawrence Tynes, N.Y. Giants -- Father served in the Navy as a Master Chief

WR Roberto Wallace, Miami -- Father, Roberto is retired from the U.S. Military

LB DeMarcus Ware, Dallas -- Wife, Taniqua, served in the Air Force

Defensive line coach Mike Waufle, N.Y. Giants -- Served in the Marine Corps from 1972-1975

DE Mario Williams, Houston -- Brother-in-law served in the Army and was killed in Iraq

WR Troy Williamson, Jacksonville -- Brother is a career Marine, who just returned from Iraq; sister serves in the Navy

LB Patrick Willis, San Francisco -- Father was in the National Guard

Owner/President Ralph Wilson, Jr., Buffalo -- Navy veteran, served in WWII

LB Will Witherspoon, St. Louis -- Father was in the Air Force

DB Dexter Wynn, Detroit -- Mother is a retired Air Force civil engineer who served in the Gulf War

DT Bryant Young, San Francisco -- Father served in the Army; brother served four years in Desert Storm; wife was the daughter of a career military man

Offensive line coach Larry Zierlein, Pittsburgh -- Served in the Marines for two years, including a one-year tour of duty in Vietnam

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Hard Knocks' details preparation behind Colts RB Jonathan Taylor's game-sealing TD run vs. Patriots

In episode six of HBO's 'Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts,' we get a look behind the scenes of RBs coach Scottie Montgomery coaching Jonathan Taylor ahead of his big game against the New England Patriots.
news

2022 NFL Pro Bowl snubs: Matthew Stafford, Cordarrelle Patterson among players left out 

Should Matthew Stafford and Cordarrelle Patterson have been included on the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl rosters? Nick Shook rounds up the top snubbed players.
news

2022 Pro Bowl: Complete AFC roster revealed

The AFC and NFC rosters for the 2022 Pro Bowl were revealed Wednesday night on NFL Network and NFL.com.
news

2022 Pro Bowl: Complete NFC roster revealed

The AFC and NFC rosters for the 2022 Pro Bowl were revealed Wednesday night on NFL Network and NFL.com.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW