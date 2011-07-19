NFL player reps could vote on new CBA as early as Wednesday

The players' side would present the agreement to player reps for all 32 clubs, who would vote on whether to recommend the settlement to the plaintiffs in the Brady et al v. National Football League et al lawsuit. The player reps will meet in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, where a vote is expected to take place. The next step could be the recertification of the union, which requires all 1,900 players to vote, a simple majority to pass, and could be done by e-mail or conference call.