NFL player Raheem Brock cleared in Pa. eatery row

Published: Apr 27, 2012 at 12:45 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Longtime NFL defensive end Raheem Brock has been acquitted of a theft charge stemming from a dispute over a $27 bar tab in Philadelphia.

Brock told the Philadelphia Daily News on Friday that "it feels great" to be cleared.

Brock and two companions were asked to leave a city restaurant in June after one of them brought in a cheesesteak from another eatery.

Brock tells the newspaper that they canceled their restaurant order before the food arrived. But police ended up arresting Brock, charging him with theft and resisting arrest.

At a previous trial, Brock was cleared of resisting arrest but found guilty of theft. He appealed the conviction, which was overturned by a jury Thursday.

Brock played for the Seattle Seahawks last year but is now a free agent.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

