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NFL player in plea deal on upstate NY drug charge

Published: Jul 22, 2008 at 09:04 AM

WHITESTOWN, N.Y. (AP) -New England Patriots offensive lineman Nick Kaczur pleaded guilty Tuesday to speeding in a deal with prosecutors that will put a misdemeanor drug possession charge on hold.

The 28-year-old Kaczur was ordered to pay $355 in fines and fees by Whitestown Town Justice Stanley Wolanin, who said the drug possession charge will be dismissed if he stays out of trouble for the next six months.

The plea deal also requires Kaczur to comply with any type of treatment, monitoring or employee assistance program imposed by the Patriots, Oneida County Assistant District Attorney Grant Garramone said.

"We are pleased with this disposition," said Louis Viviani, a Syracuse lawyer who represented Kaczur at Tuesday's 10-minute proceeding.

Viviani said Kaczur is ready to go to Patriots camp on Wednesday.

Kaczur, who was accompanied by his wife, had no comment.

Patriots spokesman Stacey James said the team had no comment.

Kaczur was originally charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail. He was also charged with going 76 mph in a 65 mph zone.

According to police reports, Kaczur had 202 OxyContin pills labeled as made in Canada when he was pulled over April 27 by state troopers near Utica.

Kaczur was returning from his hometown of Brantford, Ontario, when he was stopped.

According to published reports, Kaczur has helped federal authorities arrest the man accused of supplying him with the drug, Daniel Ekasala. Kaczur reportedly told federal drug agents he bought hundreds of oxycodone pills weekly from Ekasala starting in November 2007.

Ekasala's attorney has said his client was not the source of the pills police found in Kaczur's truck. Ekasala has pleaded not guilty to three counts of possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, said his attorney, Bernard Grossberg.

Kaczur was drafted by the Patriots in 2005 after playing four years at Toledo, where he was the first player in school history to make the All-Mid American Conference team in four seasons. He has started 35 games for the Patriots over three seasons.

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