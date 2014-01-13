NFL Player Care picks Cleveland Clinic for medical screening

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Clinic has been named the medical screening partner for the NFL Player Care Foundation's (NFLPCF) Healthy Body and Mind Program, providing free comprehensive cardiovascular and prostate evaluations to former NFL players.
In an effort to improve the overall health and quality of life of former NFL players, the screening program also provides mental health resources and education through the Satcher Health Leadership Institute at Morehouse University, led by former Surgeon General Dr. David Satcher.
The new partnership will kick off during Super Bowl week on Jan. 30 and 31. Screenings will be held at Mt. Sinai Hospital (625 Madison Ave., New York), and are free to all former NFL players.
Following the Super Bowl week screening, Cleveland Clinic will continue to partner with the NFL Player Care Foundation to provide screenings nationwide. More than 500 former players are expected to be screened for heart disease and urologic issues, including prostate health, at various events such as NFL Players Association and NFL Alumni meetings and during Pro Football Hall of Fame week. Screenings will also take place at other retired player meetings and in cooperation with NFL clubs.
"Identifying and modifying risk factors are the keys for both cardiovascular disease and urologic health," said Richard Lang, M.D., MPH, Chairman of Preventive Medicine and Vice Chairman of the Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic. "These screenings will give players the valuable information they need to make informed decisions about their health and take an active role in optimizing their own healthcare."
"Our goal is to support the health of former players, to learn more about the health conditions that affect them and to improve their overall quality of life," said Dana Lihan, Program Director of the NFL Player Care Foundation. "We are pleased to work with Cleveland Clinic in this effort."
For the latest information on NFLPCF screening locations or to register online, visit www.nflplayercare.com/screenings or contact Dana Lihan at Dana.Lihan@NFLPCF.ORG or (954) 639-4584.
Heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death for both men and women in the U.S., accounting for one in every four deaths. Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men, yet it is highly curable if discovered while still confined to the prostate gland. About one in six men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime.
Cleveland Clinic is recognized as a leader in cardiovascular and urologic care. Its heart program has been ranked No. 1 in the nation for 19 consecutive years and its urology program has been ranked in the Top 2 since 2000 by U.S. News & World Report.
-- NFL Communications