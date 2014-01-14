NFL Player Care Foundation launches new website

The NFL Player Care Foundation (PCF), an independent organization dedicated to assisting retired NFL players improve their quality of life, today launched its first fully-dedicated website: www.nflplayercare.com.
The site, developed by Sharphat, Inc., features a new layout and updated content for programs offered by the PCF, which include financial assistance grants, and health and wellness support through its Healthy Body and Mind Screening Program.
The site will also house NFL retired player newsletters and updates, pre-registration information for upcoming PCF events, and links to additional former player resources and PCF partners. Retired players can use the site to find the PCF's eligibility requirements, support guidelines, and contact information for the PCF's staff.
The PCF is a 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2007 through the cooperative efforts of the NFL, NFL Alumni Association, NFL Players Association, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The PCF addresses all aspects of life by providing programs and assistance with medical, emotional, financial, social and community issues. It is governed by a six-member Board of Directors consisting of representatives from each of the four founding organizations and two independent directors with expertise in foundation management and social welfare.
Since its inception, PCF has served over 500 players and their families through research grants and financial assistance totaling over $8 million.
-- NFL Communications