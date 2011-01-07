NFL Play 60 Super Kid Named

Ava Childs of Glen Ellyn, IL, named NFL Play 60 Super Kid
As Winner of 'NFL Super Kid' Contest, Ava Will Be On-Field at Super Bowl XLV
and be featured on Cartoon Network and in USA Weekend Magazine
Bears fan Ava Childs, 10, of Glen Ellyn, IL, was chosen as this year's NFL Play 60 Super Kid, it was announced today. On February 6, she will hand the game ball to a game official moments before kick off of Super Bowl XLV in front of thousands of fans at Cowboys Stadium and a worldwide television audience on FOX.
More than 17,000 young fans nationwide entered the NFL Play 60 Super Bowl Contest online at NFLRush.com, the NFL's official website for kids. To be eligible, they pledged to be active for 60 minutes a day and answered questions about the importance of health and fitness.
Child's answers focused on Bears kicker Robbie Gould and how he inspires her to be fit. Her goal is to be the first female kicker in the NFL. She also has a career plan mapped out for Gould once his playing days are over. As Childs wrote, "Not only is Robbie an accurate kicker, but he stuck with his dream to be an NFL player... Also, Robbie is very polite in his interviews. I want Robbie to be my coach when I am in the NFL in 2022!"
Childs received a special surprise today when Gould arrived at her school to congratulate her on winning the contest. He then practiced kicking techniques with Childs and her classmates, preparing her for her future NFL career.
Health and fitness are a priority in the Childs family. She plays on sports teams year round and takes plenty of walks with her parents. Her health exercise goals include doing "100 curl-ups every day" and making smart eating choices. As Childs, noted, "I even like broccoli!"
Childs was selected by an NFL panel, including Super Bowl XLIV MVP Drew Brees, a player who shows his commitment to 'playing 60' every day. During the week leading up to Super Bowl XLV, she will be a part of NFL Play 60 Kids' Day at the NFL Experience interactive theme park, and will participate in NFL Flag skills and drills as well as a youth football clinic.
As the exclusive youth promotional partner of NFL Play 60 Super Bowl Contest, Cartoon Network will feature Ava on-air and online and will be on-site at the Super Bowl to capture her incredible experience as the NFL Super Kid. Cartoon Network promoted the contest across all linear and digital platforms, including CartoonNetwork.com, a premiere youth entertainment destination.
As the exclusive print media partner of NFL Play 60 Super Bowl Contest,USA Weekend Magazine will feature Ava in an upcoming issue. USA Weekend is committed to the issue of youth health, and promoted the contest in the magazine throughout the fall, including an interview with Brees and last year's contest winner, Wesley Warren.
The* NFL Play 60 Super Bowl Contest*, in its fourth year, is part of NFL Play 60 which challenges kids across the country to get active for 60 minutes a day. At NFLRush.com, the NFL's official website for kids, youngsters can set fitness goals, get tips from NFL pros and share ideas for staying active for 60 minutes a day.
