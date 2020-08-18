NFL PLAY 60 Achievements:
Since PLAY 60 launched in 2007, the league has committed more than $352 million to youth health and fitness through PLAY 60 programming, grants, and awareness campaigns. The NFL has provided more than 38 million children the resources they need to boost their activity levels by supporting programs in over 73,000 schools and constructing more than 265 youth fitness zones nationwide.
Research conducted by The Cooper Institute through its NFL PLAY 60 FitnessGram® Project revealed annual improvements in aerobic capacity and body mass index for students participating in NFL PLAY 60 programming when compared to schools not utilizing NFL PLAY 60 programs.