NFL places Eagles OL Josh Sills on Commissioner Exempt List after indictment on charges of rape, kidnapping

Published: Feb 01, 2023 at 03:14 PM
The NFL has placed Eagles reserve offensive lineman Josh Sills on the Commissioner Exempt List after Sills was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury on rape and kidnapping charges stemming from a 2019 incident in Ohio.

"Sills may not participate in practices and games or travel with the team while on the Commissioner Exempt List," the league said in a statement. "The matter will be reviewed under the NFL's personal conduct policy."

Sills allegedly engaged in non-consensual sexual activity and held a victim against her will in December of 2019, according to an indictment issued by a Guernsey County (Ohio) Common Pleas court jury on Wednesday.

Sills has made one appearance this season for Philadelphia, playing four snaps on special teams in a Week 5 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Sills has been inactive for the Eagles' two postseason games.

"The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills," the Eagles said in a statement on Wednesday. "We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time."

The 25-year-old is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16, four days after the Eagles are set to play in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.

Sills, a Sarahsville, Ohio, native, played college football at West Virginia and Oklahoma State before entering the NFL in 2022 as an undrafted free agent.

news

Niners to proceed with Brock Purdy, Trey Lance in 2023, do not envision Jimmy Garoppolo returning

The 49ers' revolving quarterback door has left the team with two options entering 2023: Trey Lance and Brock Purdy. Jimmy Garoppolo, the veteran roster, will not be back with the team.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, expected to be fully ready for 2023 season

Tua Tagovailoa has taken an important step on his road back to the playing field. The Dolphins quarterback has cleared concussion protocol. Miami is confident Tagovailoa will be fully ready to return to football activities when the time comes later in 2023.

news

Chicago Bears OC Luke Getsy says he's encouraged by QB Justin Fields even with improvement needed

One of the big offseason storylines will be figuring out what the Chicago Bears will do with the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and how that affects Justin Fields' future with the team, but offensive coordinator Luke Getsy says he has "great confidence" in the young QB.

news

Niners star LT Trent Williams not ruling out retirement after another 'grueling' season

Trent Williams sported crutches and a walking boot as the 49ers cleaned out their lockers following Sunday's NFC title game loss. Williams called the injury to his left foot "minor" but noted the "grueling" aspect of another long season.

news

NFL community reacts to Tom Brady's second retirement on social media

Tom Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls and five Super Bowl MVPs during a 23-year career with the Patriots and Buccaneers, announced on Wednesday he is retiring from the NFL "for good" this time.

news

Tom Brady says he's retiring 'for good' after 23 seasons in NFL with Buccaneers, Patriots

Tom Brady is retiring, again. The legendary quarterback said in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday that he's "retiring, for good" after 23 seasons in the NFL.

news

Sean Payton 'excited' to coach Broncos QB Russell Wilson: He's 'won a lot of games in this league'

Newly acquired Broncos head coach Sean Payton is excited to work with quarterback Russell Wilson as the duo head into their first offseason together.

news

49ers request permission from Panthers to interview Steve Wilks for defensive coordinator job

The 49ers have requested permission from the Panthers to interview Steve Wilks for their defensive coordinator role, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

Broncos agree to deal with Saints to hire Sean Payton as head coach

The Denver Broncos have agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Saints to hire Sean Payton as as their next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

news

Texans hire 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans as their next head coach

DeMeco Ryans is officially headed back to Houston. The San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator has agreed to terms to become the Houston Texans' head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

