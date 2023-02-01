NFL places Eagles OL Josh Sills on Commissioner Exempt List after indictment on charges of rape, kidnapping

The NFL has placed Eagles reserve offensive lineman Josh Sills on the Commissioner Exempt List after Sills was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury on rape and kidnapping charges stemming from a 2019 incident in Ohio.

"Sills may not participate in practices and games or travel with the team while on the Commissioner Exempt List," the league said in a statement. "The matter will be reviewed under the NFL's personal conduct policy."

Sills allegedly engaged in non-consensual sexual activity and held a victim against her will in December of 2019, according to an indictment issued by a Guernsey County (Ohio) Common Pleas court jury on Wednesday.

Sills has made one appearance this season for Philadelphia, playing four snaps on special teams in a Week 5 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Sills has been inactive for the Eagles' two postseason games.

"The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills," the Eagles said in a statement on Wednesday. "We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time."

The 25-year-old is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16, four days after the Eagles are set to play in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.