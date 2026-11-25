Why Brooke picked the Vikings: Most of Sunday will be about Kirk Cousins. It's his first game at U.S. Bank Stadium since rejoining the Vikings, and he faces the Falcons for the first time since being released by them last offseason. Expect Cousins to put his best foot forward, especially after getting outclassed by the 49ers last week. Everything about Minnesota's offense runs smoother with Cousins at the helm, and that unit should bounce back against Atlanta despite the visitors allowing just 18.5 points per game on the road this season. Meanwhile, Vikings fans are wondering how Brian Flores' defense will respond after the 49ers bullied it in Mexico City. Every player and coach on that side of the ball surely took that beating personally and will look to get back to their strong-arming ways against Michael Penix Jr., who's thrown just one TD pass over his last three games (all Falcons losses). Bijan Robinson must have a huge say in this contest if Atlanta is to pull off an upset. Sorry, Falcons, but you just happen to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

One fun, additional note: Minnesota's Justin Jefferson needs 22 receiving yards to pass Falcons legend Julio Jones for fifth-most by a player through seven career seasons in league history, per NFL Research.