NFL Week 12 picks: Upset and score predictions, matchup breakdowns for every game
NFL.com editors Jeremy Bergman, Brooke Cersosimo, Gennaro Filice, Bobby Kownack and Dan Parr will predict the winner of every game in the 2026 NFL season, using the unbeatable combo of football analysis and excessive punctuation. Check out their Week 12 NFL picks below.
|Analyst
|Record (straight)
|Record (ATS)
|Bobby
|102-60-1 (63.0%)
|79-82-2 (49.0%)
|Brooke
|103-59-1 (63.6%)
|76-85-2 (47.2%)
|Dan
|109-53-1 (67.3%)
|75-86-2 (46.6%)
|Gennaro
|105-57-1 (64.8%)
|75-86-2 (46.6%)
|Jeremy
|105-57-1 (64.8%)
|81-80-2 (50.3%)
|Consensus Picks
|69-23 (75.0%)
|10-12 (45.5%)
NOTES
- The lines provided by FanDuel are locked as of 3:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
- Stream live local and prime-time games on mobile with NFL+.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 25
- WHERE: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)
- WHEN: 8:00 p.m. ET | Netflix, NFL+
- MONEYLINE: Packers +120 | Rams -142
- SPREAD: Rams -2.5 | O/U: 43.5
AUTHOR PICKS
Why Brooke picked the Packers: The Rams are winners of four straight, scoring 28.3 points per game and allowing just 12.3 during that stretch, while the Packers, who were routed by the Vikings before the bye, are 4-0 coming off a loss of 20-plus points since hiring Matt LaFleur in 2019. There are myriad storylines entering this contest, which has huge implications on the playoff race: the NFL's first "Thanksgiving Eve" game, Micah Parsons' season debut, and the Rams' depleted O-line and WR corps. The biggest factor, to me, will be how Jordan Love and LaFleur respond after an eight-sack outing in Week 10, and it won't be easy with the duo of Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald on the other side. Per Next Gen Stats, the Rams have generated quick pressure on 18.4% of opposing dropbacks this season, the fourth-highest rate in the NFL. They also have a stingy CB tandem in Trent McDuffie and Emmanuel Forbes. It's a tall order, but I trust LaFleur to put his QB in advantageous situations with more quick throws and by scheming open the formidable WR pairing of Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, who present the Rams' secondary with its first real test since early October. And perhaps the extra rest will kick-start Green Bay's stagnant ground game, leading to a bounce-back performance overall to put L.A. in a precarious situation heading into the stretch run.
THURSDAY, NOV. 26
- WHERE: Ford Field (Detroit)
- WHEN: 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS, NFL+
- MONEYLINE: Bears -122 | Lions +104
- SPREAD: Bears -1.5 | O/U: 55.5
AUTHOR PICKS
Why Gennaro picked the Bears: Who’s the best team in the NFL’s best division? Well, the winner of this game will head into December with sole possession of first place in the NFC North. And while Detroit’s offense seems like the best unit in this matchup, Chicago’s roster feels more balanced, particularly given the Lions’ attrition on defense. Over the last month, Detroit lost team captains Jack Campbell and Aidan Hutchinson, while Chicago gained game-wrecker extraordinaire Jeffery Simmons. That’s certainly the kind of exchange that could tip the scales in this showdown between the two NFC teams with the longest active winning streaks (six straight Ws for the Lions, five for the Bears). And then there’s a juicy revenge angle for one of the league’s brightest minds. Ben Johnson returns to Detroit with an 0-2 record against his former employer, having been swept by the Lions last season. Something tells me the mad scientist has a few tricks up his sleeve for this critical bout. Lastly, Detroit hasn’t exactly flourished in this spotlight of late, losing eight of its last nine Thanksgiving games, with Dan Campbell sporting a 1-4 record on Turkey Day. The Lions have home-field advantage, which can’t be overlooked in raucous Ford Field, but these Bears are only a few weeks removed from a 17-point win in the ear-shattering environment of Seattle. Could Detroit win this game? Absolutely. But at this moment in time, I believe Chicago is the best team in the NFL’s best division.
- WHERE: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
- WHEN: 4:30 p.m. ET | FOX, NFL+
- MONEYLINE: Eagles +370 | Cowboys -480
- SPREAD: Cowboys -8.5 | O/U: 47.5
AUTHOR PICKS
Why Bobby picked the Cowboys: The Eagles mercifully got off the schneid in Week 11 against the Steelers, ending a seven-game losing streak, but the way they won doesn't seem replicable against a scorching Cowboys squad. Philadelphia downed Pittsburgh by scoring 13 first-quarter points and then holding on for dear life for a 19-16 win. That likely won't cut it against Dallas, considering Dak Prescott has accounted for 10 touchdowns over the past two games while leading the offense to 91 points. Joe Milton III hasn’t performed consistently enough to keep up with any scoring output remotely similar to that, and the Cowboys already proved capable of such an onslaught while carving up the Eagles earlier this season for 38 points and 416 yards (204 of which came on the ground) in a 17-point win. That emphatic victory took place in Philadelphia. Now, the Cowboys get their NFC East rivals at home.
- WHERE: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, N.Y.)
- WHEN: 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC, NFL+
- MONEYLINE: Chiefs +128 | Bills -152
- SPREAD: Bills -2.5 | O/U: 46.5
AUTHOR PICKS
Why Dan picked the Bills: I don’t think Josh Allen is going to stay down for long. He’s been well off his usual pace for a month now, throwing as many interceptions as touchdown passes (five) in the four games since Buffalo’s bye. The Bills haven’t suffered for it, winning all four contests by 17+ points, but it’s probably going to take something closer to an MVP-worthy showing for Allen to guide his team to a victory against a resurgent AFC power on what could be a wet, cold and windy evening. He’s as capable as any player of flipping the switch back to elite mode. I don’t expect anything to come easy against a Chiefs team that seems to be getting its title-caliber groove back, though. They’ve outscored the opposition 104-32 in the last three weeks, with Patrick Mahomes performing like he did when he was at the peak of his powers. The Kansas City running game is cooking with or without Kenneth Walker III -- who will be out for a third straight week with a groin injury -- and both defenses in the Thanksgiving nightcap are playing like top-10 units. The matchup has the makings of a classic, but I lean slightly toward the home team.
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FRIDAY, NOV. 27
- WHERE: Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh)
- WHEN: 3:00 p.m. ET | Prime Video, NFL+
- MONEYLINE: Broncos -188 | Steelers +158
- SPREAD: Broncos -3.5 | O/U: 36.5
AUTHOR PICKS
Why Bobby picked the Broncos: Forget rolling back prices -- roll back your expectations for Pittsburgh on Black Friday. It would be bad enough if the Steelers were only dealing with a miserable slump over the past two weeks, during which they’ve been outscored 37-6 in the first half of consecutive losses. But Pittsburgh also must prepare to face an 8-2 Broncos squad amid a soap operatic couple of days that included the benching of Aaron Rodgers late Tuesday night; Rodgers going on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday to give his version of events before declaring he would not be returning to the team; and ultimately, the Steelers' release of the 42-year-old quarterback. Those events have created a uniquely disruptive environment while Pittsburgh prepares to play Denver on a short week. Mason Rudolph will now serve as the Steelers' starter, but he’s a known entity at this point of his career. The 31-year-old has a 9-9-1 record with 4,927 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. He has not been the type to elevate players to a degree necessary to take down a Super Bowl contender. The Broncos seemingly have multiple routes to a victory: They could certainly end up blowing out a team dealing with turmoil, but even if the Steelers rise to the occasion, Pittsburgh lacks the offensive punch to pull away from Denver. Should it end up close late, the Broncos are very comfortable with that script. Through 10 games this season, Bo Nix already has a league-leading five fourth-quarter comebacks and six game-winning drives.
SUNDAY, NOV. 29
- WHERE: Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati)
- WHEN: 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS
- MONEYLINE: Saints +420 | Bengals -560
- SPREAD: Bengals -9.5 | O/U: 49.5
AUTHOR PICKS
Why Dan picked the Bengals: Cincinnati remains one of the league’s better squads, even after Monday night’s last-second loss to the Commanders. There’s not a lot of shame in falling by two points on the road to a quarterback as dynamic as Jayden Daniels can be when he’s on his game. The Saints, hitting the road to visit a playoff contender for the second week in a row, remain planted among the NFL’s cellar-dwellers. Most concerning right now is the performance of their offense. New Orleans showed an ability to score in bunches early in the season, but that’s becoming a distant memory, with the squad ranking 27th in the league in points per game (15.8) since Week 7. The Saints have a rest advantage with Cincy playing on a short week, and they do enough things well to surprise if they avoid yet another slow start (outscored 47-9 in the first quarter this season). The firepower advantage is clearly with Joe Burrow and Co., though.
- WHERE: Reliant Stadium (Houston)
- WHEN: 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS
- MONEYLINE: Ravens +250 | Texans -310
- SPREAD: Texans -6.5 | O/U: 47.5
AUTHOR PICKS
Why Brooke picked the Texans: This pair of four-win opponents are heading in opposite directions rather quickly. Baltimore is the loser of six straight (further adding to Lamar Jackson's value when healthy), while Houston has won four of its last six games. It's so bad in Baltimore right now that Jacoby Brissett has averaged 43 pass attempts over his two starts since joining the Ravens via trade. (Somewhere, NFL sacks leader Will Anderson Jr. is smiling that toothpaste ad-worthy smile.) Let's not forget that this is a team that features one of the most powerful running backs in NFL history in Derrick Henry. Meanwhile, Texans QB C.J. Stroud is playing elite football right now with 22 pass TDs to just four interceptions, a ratio that's tied for best in the NFL with Patrick Mahomes. The trust Stroud has in his pass catchers is evident, as Houston enters Week 12 as the only team with five players with 300-plus receiving yards in 2026, and the QB should feel uber-confident against a Ravens defense that's allowed 32.4 points per game since Week 7 (30th in the NFL). Houston's ground game also looked rejuvenated last week with David Montgomery back from injury. All this to say, the Texans are primed for a post-Thanksgiving feast on both sides of the ball.
- WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
- WHEN: 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX
- MONEYLINE: Giants -295 | Colts +240
- SPREAD: Giants -6.5 | O/U: 42.5
AUTHOR PICKS
Why Bobby picked the Giants: Big Blue delivered one of the shocks of Week 11 by not only beating the Jaguars, who had scored 36.5 points per game in their previous four outings, but making a purported AFC contender look downright pedestrian during a 23-18 statement victory. While the Giants haven’t been the most consistent team this year, it’s difficult to envision a letdown coming against the Colts. Indianapolis can be run over (29th in rushing yards allowed), doesn't totally shut down quarterbacks (13th in passing yards allowed) and has lost most of its passing operation in a variety of ways. The Colts waived quarterback Daniel Jones, traded away Keenan Allen and Josh Downs, and shut down Alec Pierce for the season. And the running game? Jonathan Taylor is still there, but he’s averaged only 43.3 rushing yards across four contests since Indy shipped guard Quenton Nelson to the Seahawks. Anthony Richardson stepping into the starting-quarterback role is unlikely to transform the Colts into winners, especially against a pass rush led by a surging Abdul Carter, who just harassed Trevor Lawrence relentlessly with a career-high 12 pressures and two sacks.
- WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.)
- WHEN: 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS
- MONEYLINE: Jets -210 | Dolphins +176
- SPREAD: Jets -3.5 | O/U: 40.5
AUTHOR PICKS
Why Jeremy picked the Jets: Gang Green has been the best of the worst this season. Two of New York's three wins have come against 1-9 outfits in the Titans and Chargers. Aaron Glenn's group faces the NFL's third 1-9 team this Sunday for the second time in six weeks. In the first Dolphins-Jets meeting of the season, Malik Willis and Co. stormed out to their first lead and then held on for the first (and so far, only) victory of the Jeff Hafley era, keeping New York out of the end zone at a key juncture in the fourth quarter. This time around, the ailing Willis isn't around, replaced by Kyle McCord, who hasn't looked up to the task in his first two games under center. The Jets are flying high after their road win over the lowly Chargers, which featured a near pristine Geno Smith performance and another dominant day from David Bailey. A South Florida native, Smith once put up a perfect passer rating with the Jets in Miami Gardens. In his first start at Hard Rock Stadium since then, the veteran QB should continue his hot streak against a tricky Dolphins D, while the Jets D flusters the Fins offense, allowing New York to head into the bye on its first winning streak of the season.
- WHERE: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis)
- WHEN: 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX
- MONEYLINE: Falcons +265 | Vikings -330
- SPREAD: Vikings -7 | O/U: 41.5
AUTHOR PICKS
Why Brooke picked the Vikings: Most of Sunday will be about Kirk Cousins. It's his first game at U.S. Bank Stadium since rejoining the Vikings, and he faces the Falcons for the first time since being released by them last offseason. Expect Cousins to put his best foot forward, especially after getting outclassed by the 49ers last week. Everything about Minnesota's offense runs smoother with Cousins at the helm, and that unit should bounce back against Atlanta despite the visitors allowing just 18.5 points per game on the road this season. Meanwhile, Vikings fans are wondering how Brian Flores' defense will respond after the 49ers bullied it in Mexico City. Every player and coach on that side of the ball surely took that beating personally and will look to get back to their strong-arming ways against Michael Penix Jr., who's thrown just one TD pass over his last three games (all Falcons losses). Bijan Robinson must have a huge say in this contest if Atlanta is to pull off an upset. Sorry, Falcons, but you just happen to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.
One fun, additional note: Minnesota's Justin Jefferson needs 22 receiving yards to pass Falcons legend Julio Jones for fifth-most by a player through seven career seasons in league history, per NFL Research.
- WHERE: EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Fla.)
- WHEN: 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX
- MONEYLINE: Titans +750 | Jaguars -1200
- SPREAD: Jaguars -14.5 | O/U: 48.5
AUTHOR PICKS
Why Jeremy picked the Jaguars: Didn't we just play this game? For the second time in three weeks, we get the AFC South leaders vs. the division laggards. It's a scheduling quirk that will have Tennessee fans feeling a sad sensation of déjà vu -- but that's every week for them at this point. For the Jaguars, just as the first Titans game served as an FCS tune-up for a difficult road game against an NFC playoff contender in New York, this week's rendition is essentially a get-right game after that loss ... and an FCS tune-up for a difficult road game against an NFC playoff contender in Chicago. I could've picked the exact same score for funsies, as little has changed on either of these rosters since Week 10. But I'll extend a Jacksonville 17-point win to 25 points, thanks to the integration of Jordan Davis and Jessie Bates and home-field advantage. Tennessee was able to keep the last game close due to the Jags stalling out on first-quarter drives. Duval should right those wrongs, take a page out of Dallas' playbook and divebomb the Titans at home.
- WHERE: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)
- WHEN: 4:05 p.m. ET | CBS
- MONEYLINE: Patriots -104 | Chargers -112
- SPREAD: Chargers -1.5 | O/U: 35.5
AUTHOR PICKS
Why Jeremy picked the Chargers: Mercifully flexed out of Sunday Night Football, this showdown at SoFi is a shell of its former self. Drake Maye is out, and Tommy DeVito is in. Justin Herbert, already playing the worst, most tentative football of his career, is in concussion protocol, leaving DJ Uiagalelei as the Chargers' expected starter. Mike Vrabel is fielding questions about his moves at wide receiver. Jim Harbaugh doesn't know who's wearing the green dot. Forget getting moved out of prime time. Can we flex this game to 2025, when these teams were playing up to their capabilities? L.A. was the only home team to lose in Week 11, and Patriots fans are sure to pack SoFi and make it feel like Foxborough with their wild-card hopes on the line. But I have a funny feeling that Herbert being potentially sidelined for this one will unlock something in the Chargers' moribund attack, especially now that Harbaugh and Co. remembered that Omarion Hampton is an RB1. DeVito doesn't do it for me, despite Vrabel's confidence in Mr. Cutlets, and New England's injury-riddled offense doesn't have enough juice to light up the Chargers.
- WHERE: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)
- WHEN: 4:25 p.m. ET | FOX
- MONEYLINE: Commanders -375 | Cardinals +300
- SPREAD: Commanders -7 | O/U: 41.5
AUTHOR PICKS
Why Dan picked the Commanders: Washington might finally be hitting something resembling a stride, while the Cardinals have bottomed out. The Commanders have won two games in a row for the first time since Jayden Daniels’ magical rookie season in 2024. The margin of victory was just five points over the last two weeks, but still, Dan Quinn’s team is at least battling to stay alive in the playoff race. Arizona is doing the opposite, dropping three in a row by a combined score of 85-16. That’s the worst margin in a three-game span for the franchise in 14 years, per NFL Research. The collapse preceded this week’s firing of defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, but winning in today’s NFL is next to impossible when an offense produces one touchdown in a three-game span. Whether it’s Josh Johnson or Carson Beck starting at quarterback on Sunday, the Cardinals lack the juice to keep up with most teams and would need a full face-plant by Daniels to pull the upset.
- WHERE: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.)
- WHEN: 4:25 p.m. ET | FOX
- MONEYLINE: Seahawks +122 | 49ers -144
- SPREAD: 49ers -2.5 | O/U: 44.5
AUTHOR PICKS
Why Jeremy picked the Seahawks: Sunday's critical NFC West showdown between Seattle and San Francisco will be their fifth meeting in just under 15 months, so the reigning champs and the current title favorites are quite familiar with one another. Their first meeting of this season was a high-scoring defensive slugfest -- counterintuitive but apt. A combined seven turnovers led to short fields and 61 combined points, with an Eddy Pineiro field goal at the two-minute warning ultimately handing the contest to the Niners. San Francisco hasn't played that poorly on offense since, averaging 423.2 yards per game in its last five tilts. Since the Week 8 bye, the 49ers have averaged 39.7 points per game and recorded nine takeaways, comprising a near-unstoppable juggernaut on both sides of the ball. Just ask the second-ranked Vikings defense. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have been without Sam Darnold since Week 8, with the QB sidelined for a second stretch this season, this time with quad and rib injuries. How Darnold will respond in his expected return Sunday is anyone's guess. Can he outperform backup Drew Lock, who is 3-0 in his 2026 starts albeit against the Cardinals (twice) and Raiders. Or will Darnold again be a turnover machine against the cream of the NFC crop? With the 'Hawks in their first game back at Levi's Stadium since their Super Bowl LX triumph, I see the top-ranked Dark Side defense doing just enough to slow down the Niners' non-stop attack -- which may be starting Mac Jones in place of a dinged-up Brock Purdy -- snagging a turnover or two and keeping it close enough for OPOY contender Jaxon Smith-Njigba to go off again and make the slight difference in a season-saving upset.
- WHERE: Huntington Bank Field (Cleveland)
- WHEN: 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC, NFL+
- MONEYLINE: Raiders +194 | Browns -235
- SPREAD: Browns -4.5 | O/U: 40.5
AUTHOR PICKS
Why Gennaro picked the Raiders: Will the third start be the charm for Fernando Mendoza? In his debut as Las Vegas’ QB1, the No. 1 overall pick sprinted out of the gates with 10 points in the first two drives vs. Seattle … but he appeared to run out of steam when the Raiders ran out of scripted plays. In his second go-around, Mendoza fell behind 17-0 in Denver before admirably rallying Vegas back to a seven-point, fourth-quarter deficit … but his late pick-six ultimately sealed the Raiders’ fate. So, we’ve seen an inspiring beginning and a resilient middle, but how about a triumphant finish? I think it’s coming on Sunday night. While the Browns have been one of the league’s most pleasant surprises at 6-4, they’re not exactly beating teams into submission. In fact, according to NFL Research, Cleveland is the only team besides 1-9 Tennessee to have been tied or trailing in the fourth quarter of every game this season. The Browns have relied on the late-game heroics of Deshaun Watson, whose six game-winning drives have him tied with Bo Nix for the league lead. In this contest, though, I see the rookie quarterback seizing the prime-time spotlight. Showcasing the clutch gene that he put on display time and again during Indiana’s 16-0 national championship campaign, Mendoza forges a game-winning drive to log his first NFL victory.
MONDAY, NOV. 30
- WHERE: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)
- WHEN: 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN, NFL+
- MONEYLINE: Panthers +132 | Buccaneers -154
- SPREAD: Buccaneers -3 | O/U: 43.5
AUTHOR PICKS
Why Gennaro picked the Buccaneers: Because I picked these Buccaneers to win the NFC South two weeks ago in our midseason predictions, and I truly believe this is the showdown that begins their ascent to divisional supremacy. While Tampa Bay has dropped its last two games, both defeats came on the road to powerhouses from the mighty NFC North: 31-21 at Detroit and 27-24 at Chicago. In the two contests before that, the Bucs beat up on familiar foes from their downtrodden division, winning 16-0 vs. Atlanta and 43-13 at Carolina. Are the Panthers suddenly poised to close that 30-point gap and win at Raymond James Stadium for the first time since 2017? I don’t think so. And if the Buccaneers triumph in this prime-time tilt, they’re set up to make a run. Just look at Tampa’s remaining schedule after this game:
- Week 13: vs. Chargers (currently 1-9)
- Week 14: at Ravens (4-7)
- Week 15: vs. Saints (3-7)
- Week 16: at Falcons (3-7)
- Week 17: vs. Rams (6-4)
- Week 18: at Saints (3-7)
The NFC South is there for the taking, and that’s the kind of slate that should allow the Bucs to stake their claim. But the first step is beating the current division leaders on Monday night.