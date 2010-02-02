NFL picks Johnson to supplant retiring Pereira as VP of Officiating

Published: Feb 02, 2010 at 09:13 AM

MIAMI -- Carl Johnson will replace the retiring Mike Pereira as the NFL's Vice President of Officiating in April.

Johnson, 48, has worked eight playoff games during his nine-year NFL career as a line judge. Johnson officiated in Super Bowl XLII between the New York Giants and New England Patriots; four divisional playoff games, including this year's Dallas Cowboys-Minnesota Vikings matchup; two wild-card games and one Pro Bowl. He's a native of Thibodaux, La.

"Carl Johnson is highly respected both by his on-field and off-field officiating colleagues for his stellar body of work and his integrity," Ray Anderson, the NFL's Executive Vice President of Football Operations, said Tuesday in a statement released by the team. "His teamwork-first philosophy and his excellent communication skills will provide terrific leadership to our officiating department."

Aside from his work as an official on the high school, college and pro level, Johnson has 30 years of business management experience.

"Carl's skill set is an outstanding match for this position and we look forward to his leadership in this critical area of our operations," Anderson said.

Pereira, 59, has held the post since 2001 and is considered the most progressive head of officiating the league has had.

