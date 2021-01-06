Fantasy Football

NFL Pick 'Em Party presented by Caesar's Rewards

Published: Jan 06, 2021 at 02:15 PM

Do you want to win a VIP trip to next year's Super Bowl in Los Angeles? Of course you do. Otherwise it would be pretty weird that you are reading this. But check this out. If you enter the NFL Pick 'Em Party presented by Caesars Rewards, you just might win that VIP experience to attend Super Bowl LVI.

The NFL Pick 'Em Party is one you've never seen before. This isn't just picking winners. That's boring. These questions are simple and fun.

  • "Will Russell Wilson threw for more or less than 59.5 yards in the first quarter?"
  • "Will the Washington FT get a first down on their first drive?"
  • "Will Gronk have a longer reception than Antonio Brown?"

See. That's fun. Just answer 15 questions like that, and next thing you know, you'll be standing in line at Pink's Hot Dogs getting ready for the big game. Honestly, it's just that easy.

Play the game and answer questions for Super Wild Card Weekend through the Super Bowl. Earn points for each correct answer, with more points awarded for your most confident picks. You'll also earn bonus points for four or more consecutive correct answers. Do all of that, next thing you know, you'll be sitting next to J-Lo in luxury watching the Super Bowl. All right, we can't promise you a seat next to J-Lo, but you can get your chance to win a VIP experience, which on its own is pretty cool.

The action will start on the first play of Saturday's Colts-Bills game with, "Will the first play from scrimmage gain more or less than 4.5 yards?"

Enough reading, go get started at www.nfl.com/pickparty and get into the action.

Good luck!

Related Content

news

Fantasy Football Playoff Challenge strategy

Wait, you thought the fantasy football season was over? Marcas Grant introduces (or reintroduces?) you to the NFL Playoff Challenge.
news

Michael F. Florio's Week 17 fantasy football matchups

Every week this article examines the best and toughest matchups for each position in fantasy football.
news

Michael F. Florio's Week 17 fantasy football sleepers

Michael F. Florio breaks down some fantasy sleepers you should consider starting in Week 17 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: 2020 Season Odds and Ends (aka The Cleanup)

Marcas Grant is joined by Adam Rank for the final NFL Fantasy Football Podcast of 2020. The duo dives into the latest news including Vikings RB Dalvin Cook missing his Week 17 matchup against the Lions, and who you should start and sit for the final week of the regular season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 16 Fantasy Recap (aka Victory Laps)

Marcas Grant is joined by Kimmi Chex for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast.
news

Alvin Kamara won Drew Brees' son his fantasy league

Eleven-year-old Baylen Brees can thank No. 41 after a historic six-touchdown fantasy performance.
news

Michael F. Florio's Week 16 fantasy football matchups

Every week this article will look at the best and toughest matchups for each position in fantasy football. It also will give you five players whose fantasy value is on the rise.
news

Michael F. Florio's Week 16 Saturday matchups

Every week this article will look at the best and toughest matchups for each position in fantasy football.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 15 Fantasy Recap (aka Next Stop, Championships)

Marcas Grant is joined by Kimmi Chex for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast.
news

Michael F. Florio's Week 15 fantasy football matchups

Every week this article will look at the best and toughest matchups for each position in fantasy football. It also will give you five players whose fantasy value is on the rise.
news

Michael F. Florio's Week 15 fantasy football sleepers

A favorable matchup against Texans gives several Colts players a chance for big games while Jalen Hurts figures to build on an impressive debut in a matchup against the Cardinals. Michael Florio breaks down his sleeper picks for Week 15.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW