Around the NFL

NFL permitting unlimited players to return from injured reserve for 2021 season

Published: Aug 10, 2021 at 06:35 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

A popular amendment to roster rules is back for another year.

In a Tuesday memo, the NFL notified all teams that they are permitted to have unlimited players return from the injured reserve list for the 2021 season after missing three games, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Only players on the 53-man roster after Sept. 1 are eligible to be designated for return from IR or the non-football injury list, Pelissero added.

These modifications were first put into effect before the 2020 season to offer more roster flexibility amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, just two players per team were allowed to return to action after being placed on IR, and only after they'd missed eight games.

Related Content

news

Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky: Nice to 'be somewhere where people want you'

Though initially aiming to find another starting spot to vie for, former Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky ended up with the Bills, who have given him a place in which he feels wanted and where he can develop.  
news

Chiefs OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif out 4-6 weeks after breaking bone in hand

Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif recently broke a bone in his hand during practice and will be out four to six weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday afternoon. 
news

Drew Lock to start Broncos' preseason opener; Teddy Bridgewater will open second game

Broncos HC Vic Fangio told reporters Tuesday that Drew Lock will start Saturday's preseason opener against Minnesota and Teddy Bridgewater would start the following week against Seattle. 
news

NFL officials to strictly enforce taunting violations in 2021

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that two taunting violations will result in an automatic ejection with fines and suspensions also in play.
news

Ravens first-round WR Rashod Bateman considered week to week after suffering groin injury

Ravens first-round rookie WR ﻿Rashod Bateman﻿ pulled up lame in practice Tuesday and left early. Mike Garafolo reports that Bateman suffered a groin injury and is considered week to week. With evaluations ongoing, it is too early to know whether the first-rounder will be sidelined to start the regular season.
news

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper (ankle) passes physical, removed from PUP list

Amari Cooper is off the physically unable to perform list. The Cowboys announced Tuesday that the receiver passed his physical and was activated from the PUP list. The move was anticipated after Cooper said last week that he was closing in on being 100 percent ahead of the 2021 season.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Rookie QB Sam Ehlinger seeing first-team reps at Colts practice

The Colts' ongoing storyline at quarterback took a slight turn on Tuesday with rookie Sam Ehlinger seeing reps with the first-team offense on Tuesday.
news

LaFleur: Jordan Love to play 'majority' of Texans game; Rodgers likely won't see preseason action

Preseason is ﻿Jordan Love﻿'s time to shine in Green Bay. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Love would start and play the "majority" of Saturday's first preseason game against the Texans, with ﻿Kurt Benkert﻿ taking over at some point.
news

NFL roundup: Latest training camp news from Tuesday, Aug. 10

Colts star LB Darius Leonard made his training camp debut on Tuesday after fully recovering from an ankle procedure he underwent in June. 
news

David Culley: Deshaun Watson 'unlikely to play' in Texans' preseason game vs. Packers

Unsurprisingly, the Texans aren't planning for ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ to play in Saturday's preseason game in Green Bay. Coach David Culley said Tuesday he doesn't see the QB playing.
news

Hunter Henry expected to miss weeks in camp with shoulder injury; Belichick calls TE 'day to day'

NFL Network's Mike Giardi reports that the results of Monday's MRI on Hunter Henry indicate that the Patriots TE is expected to miss weeks during camp, not days.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW