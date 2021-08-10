NFL permitting unlimited players to return from injured reserve for 2021 season

A popular amendment to roster rules is back for another year.
In a Tuesday memo, the NFL notified all teams that they are permitted to have unlimited players return from the injured reserve list for the 2021 season after missing three games, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Only players on the 53-man roster after Sept. 1 are eligible to be designated for return from IR or the non-football injury list, Pelissero added.
These modifications were first put into effect before the 2020 season to offer more roster flexibility amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, just two players per team were allowed to return to action after being placed on IR, and only after they'd missed eight games.